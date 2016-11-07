Google took everyone by surprise with the launch of their latest smartphones, with Pixel now being the way forward, and the days of the Nexus well behind us. The Pixel and Pixel XL are built from the ground up with Google at the helm of the entire process, and come with standout features like the new Google Assistant. You can find out more about these devices in our comprehensive reviews that are linked below.

The hardest pill to swallow, especially for fans of the Nexus fans, may be the price point, but if you have just spent over $650 for the new Pixel or Pixel XL, keeping it safe from accidental bumps and drops will certainly be a priority. Which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best protective cases and covers that are currently available for the Pixel and Pixel XL!

RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper for Pixel and Pixel XL

Instead of bringing you another ordinary TPU case, RhinoShield is a startup company that focuses on material innovation and so the magic behind the RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper is its custom formulated polymer that keeps it super slim and lightweight at half an ounce, while also giving it 360-degree impact protection. The RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper is also easy to grip thanks to its matte texture, and all the ports have precise cutouts making it easy to access to all buttons and features for convenience.

Pricing for both the Pixel and Pixel XL is $24.99, in your choice of black, red, or white.

CaliCase Ultra Slim

If minimalism is your thing then this might be the perfect case for you. The CaliCase Ultra Slim is likely the world’s thinnest case. Coming in at just 0.35mm. This case offers some extra grip and protection from scratches without adding any bulk to your case. It’s so thin you will barely even notice that you have a case on.

Spigen Liquid Crystal case

If you are looking for an ultra slim case that offers some protection for the device from accidental bumps and drops, but more importantly, want to show off the look of the phone, the Spigen Liquid Crystal case is a great option. This TPU case comes with precise cutouts for the charging port, headphone jack, and bottom firing speaker, along with a beveled cutout for the fingerprint scanner that allows you to take advantage of the new swipe gestures that are available.

The buttons are covered but easy to press, and the front of the case is slightly raised to keep the display safe when the phone is placed face down. The Spigen Liquid Crystal case is available for both the Google Pixel and the Pixel XL, and is currently priced at $12.99 and $13.99 respectively.

USB Type-C 4 port car charger for Google Pixel

If you want to charge your Pixel in a hurry well you are in the car then you need a car charger with USB Type C. The CHARGED quick charger has 4 ports that will help keep your Pixel and extra devices all charged up. The CHARGED Quick Charge is currently priced at $14.99.

TUDIA Arch case

The TUDIA Arch case is another ultra slim TPU case that offers a soft feel in the hand, and a matte finish that helps with the grip, which can be an issue with the otherwise slippery metal build of the phone. There are precise cutouts for the speaker, headphone jack, and charging port, and a beveled cutout for the fingerprint scanner on the back.

The TUDIA Arch cases are available in a few different colors, including black, blue, grey, and frosted clear, with the last option the best choice if you are looking to show off the unique design elements of the phone. These cases are available for both the Pixel and Pixel XL, and are currently priced at $9.90 across the board.

Poetic Affinity case

The Poetic Affinity is another clear case that is thin and with minimal bulk, and is designed with the necessary protection to the areas that are usually the impact points. The case combines a hard polycarbonate shell with soft, shock absorbent TPU that looks great. The sides feature an anti-slip ridged texture for better grip, and the inside has a ridged stress dissipating pattern for shock absorption.

The buttons are covered, and the case features precise cutouts for the charging port, speakers, and headphone jack, along with a beveled cutout for the fingerprint scanner. The Poetic Affinity case is priced at just $7.95, making it a great option, but keep in mind that the case for the Pixel will be available from November 10, and the Pixel XL on November 20.

Caseology Parallax case

The Caseology Parallax case adds a touch of style to your device while also providing more protection than the slim cases listed above. The case comes with dual layers of protection, with a flexible TPU case and a structured polycarbonate bumper for impact protection. The geometric pattern on the back looks great, and the soft touch finish adds to the grip.

You get precise cutouts for the charging port, speakers, headphone jack, and fingerprint sensor. The Caseology Parallax case is available for both the Pixel and Pixel XL, is priced at $12.99, and will be available from November 7.

Spigen Rugged Armor case

The Spigen Rugged Armor case, as the name suggests, offers a lot of protection, but without adding a whole lot of bulk or thickness to the device. The corners feature Air Cushion technology that provides military grade protection against impacts. There are precise cutouts for speakers, charging port, headphone jack, camera, and fingerprint sensor, while the buttons are covered.

The covered power button also comes with a ridged texture to make it easy to differentiate from the volume rocker. The case features with glossy and carbon fiber textures that makes it look great, and while it isn’t transparent, the dual look replicates the design of the device. The Spigen Rugged Armor case is available for both the Pixel and the Pixel XL, priced at $12.99 and $13.99 respectively.

LifeProof FRE

For complete protection for your new Pixel or Pixel XL, the LifeProof FRE is the way to go. If you were disappointed at the Pixel smartphones not featuring better water resistance, this case addresses that issue, along with being dust proof, snow proof, and drop proof. With the case on, the device is capable of being submerged up to 2 meters for as long as an hour, and surviving a drop from 2 meters as well.

Not surprisingly, the headphone jack is covered with a screw type cover and the charging port is protected with a flap, and a screen protector is built in. The LifeProof FRE cases for the Pixel and Pixel XL aren’t available yet, but were definitely worth a mention, and something to keep a look out for if you hoping to completely protect your smartphone.

USB Type C Quick Charge 6 Port Wall Charger

You are going to need a USB Type C wall charger to go with your Pixel. We recommend the Charged 6 Port USB Wall Charger. Why? It has a USB Type C Port and a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 port alongside 4 other fast charging ports. What this means is that it will charge all your devices at the fastest speeds possible . Currently priced at $29.99 at Amazon.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle series

For another great rugged option, you should consider the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle series cases. The regular Unicorn Beetle case comes with a scratch transparent back that is scratch resistant, a shock absorbing TPU bumper, and an elevated bezel up front to keep the display safe. the buttons are covered, but the power button comes with a ridged design to make it easy to differentiate it.

The Unicorn Beetle PRO case brings dual layer protection, with with a polycarbonate hard shell and TPU inner case. The headphone jack and charging port are both covered with flaps, the buttons are covered, and there are precise cutouts for the speaker, camera, and fingerprint scanner. A belt clip holster is also available with this case, that the phone easily clips into.

The reguar SUPCASE Beetle is currently available only for the Pixel XL, priced at $12.99, while the PRO iteration is right now only for the smaller Pixel, and is priced starting at $17.99.

Official cases

Google has a few official cases available for the Pixel and Pixel XL as well, starting with the Clear case. As the name suggests, the transparent case lets you show off the design of your phone, and the ultra thin case barely adds any bulk or thickness to the device. There are precise cutouts for power button, volume rocker, speaker, charging port, camera, and fingerprint scanner. The clear case is priced at $30.

The next case offers a little more protection, and is built with three protective materials, including a silicon exterior that offers grip and shock absorption, a polycarbonate core that adds support, and finally, a premium microfiber interior. The buttons are covered, and the case is available in a slew of color options, including pink, blue, green, and black. This case is priced at $35.

Finally, you have the Live case, that lets you create your own case design, from a slew of choices ranging from artwork, your own photos or others, or even maps of places of your choice. Every case will get a downloadable live wallpaper that complements it. As far as the protection goes, this case is at the same level as the clear case above. The Live cases are priced at $40.

So, there you have it for this roundup of some of the best protective cases and covers that are currently available for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. We will continue to keep this list updated as more options are made available.