

Gardening is a favorite past time of many people. Some like grow fruits and vegetables that they eventually eat. Others enjoy flowers and other similar plants. There are a lot of things technology can help with. Gardening is one of them. Obviously, your smartphone can’t plant seeds or weed your garden for you. You’ll have to rely on good old fashioned hard work for that. However, there are some apps that can make some of the other stuff easier. Here are the best gardening apps for Android.

1Weather Price: Free / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY 1Weather is about as solid of a weather app as you can get. It'll show you the forecast, current temperature, humidity, sunrise, sunset, extended forecast, and give you a radar to look at. Weather apps make excellent gardening apps. You can let them help you plan your watering schedule as well as your actual planting and weeding schedule. You can also get notified of severe weather alerts in case you need to do something in that case. We know, it's a bit of a cheap pick, but this one also includes as 12-week forecast for you long term growers out there. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Agrobase Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Agrobase is one of the up-and-coming gardening apps. Its intended use is for farming. However, the same principles apply with gardening. It has a bunch of information, including info on bugs, plants, crops, and more. It takes a more practical approach with its advice as well. Gardeners can detect things like pests or particularly nasty weeds quickly with this app. It's not complete, though. The developers plan on adding stuff in future updates. It's worth checking to see if it has the info you need. If it doesn't, try again in a couple of months. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Amazon Kindle Price: Free (books cost money) DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Sometimes the best way to learn new things is to read about it. Amazon Kindle can do that. The Kindle Store has a ton of gardening books and reference guides available for purchase. They can help you learn a great deal about pretty much anything. That includes how to take care of plants, specific needs for each plant, bug species, things to watch out for, and more. Books are generally more thorough than Internet articles. It's not one of the traditional gardening apps, but reading is how people used to learn about this stuff. It's still an effective method today. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

FlowerChecker+ Price: $0.99 with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY FlowerChecker is an identification app. You can use it to identify various species of flowers, lichens, and other types of plants. What makes this one special is that it doesn't use a computer algorithm to figure it out. There are actual flower experts (so the marketing jargon goes) that identify them for you. The only downside is that you have to pay for each identification. There are easier ways to identify well-known flowers. However, this is a great service for those super weird ones that you just can't find yourself. That makes it one of the more effective gardening apps. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

GRO Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY GRO is another one of the up-and-coming gardening apps. It bills itself as an all-in-one solution. There is information on how to prepare your garden, grow plants, and even cook and share plants. It even has a care and upkeep feature that helps remind you to do things like weed or water your garden. Its most useful feature is the information for first time growers. You can find info like the earliest time to plant tomatoes without frostbite. It's useful and free. The app has a lot of potential. However, some may find it lacking for now. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Search Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google's official app is very helpful. It's not one of the traditional gardening apps. However, there are still tons of gardening uses for it. You can use Google Assistant to set reminders for watering and weeding. You can search for information. People can even identify plants and bugs with a simple image search. You can also check the weather forecast, find advice, and get news and articles about gardening. It's a good all around solution that is also good for things aside from gardening. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Play Books Price: Free (books cost extra) DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Play Books is another excellent source of reading material. It has tons of books, guides, references, and more about gardening. The selection is all that different from Amazon Kindle. However, this one has slightly better support for Android devices. You can purchase a book, sync it across Android/iOS devices, and read it anywhere. You can also upload books you already own through the service. That lets you read them from the cloud. That makes this a good option for combining a new collection with an old one. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Maps Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Maps has a ton of uses. Most use it for navigation, traffic, and finding things like restaurants. However, gardeners can use it as well. Most old hats won't need a tool like this. However, those new to gardening may not know where the best seed stores, home improvement stores, and similar places may be. Maps can help you find them and navigate to them. Like many, it's not one of the traditional gardening apps. It's also practically useless if you already know the best spots in your town. However, everyone has to start somewhere and this is a good place to start. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

PlantNet Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY PlantNet is a plant identification app. It is slowly getting images and categorizing tons of different types of plant life. What's neat about this one is that you can help. Those that find plants not in the directory can snap a high quality photo and send it in. The developers will eventually add it to the database. It also features Material Design. That's always a positive thing. The app itself is also totally free. You can have something like this along with FlowerChecker+ and you'll likely be able to identify everything. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Wunderlist Price: Free / $4.99 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Wunderlist is probably the best to do list app right now. It covers all of the basics. You can create tasks, set reminders, and even set tasks to repeat. You can add notes, share tasks with other people, and even categorize them as you see fit. This is great for gardeners who need frequent reminders about a lot of things. The app is clean, syncs between devices, and it works generally well. The free version comes with everything you'll need. The only people who need to sign up for the $4.99 per month subscription are the super hardcore business users. It's definitely one of those gardening apps to try. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

