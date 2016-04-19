

It needs to be said that not every gallery app was created equal. Some of them work fantastically with great designs and quickness. Others are giant, bloated, and move at a snail’s pace. If you’re stuck in the latter category, don’t worry because you have plenty of options when it comes to gallery apps. Whether it’s sorting pics, hiding them away, or you just want something clean and quick, we have you covered with the best gallery apps for Android.

3D Photo Gallery and Album is a lesser-known gallery app with a lot of positive things going for it. Unlike most, which default to a flatter design, this one has some 3D animations and graphics that give it a more unique look. It works well enough and photos tend to load at a reasonably good speed. There is also a lightweight editor built in where you can do basic things like rotate or crop the picture. You can also view details, set images as wallpaper, and hide albums/photos at your leisure.



F-Stop Media Gallery is another gallery that hasn’t seen a lot of success and it really should. This one features a flatter, cleaner design accentuated by Material Design with a few really decent features. You can search your photos based on its metadata which is kind of awesome and you can add tags to your photos for easier organization. It also reads metadata (including EXIF, XMP, and IPTC info), and there is a Smart Albums feature that helps you sort your stuff on its own. Best of all, it plays GIFs! Some of the features require the pro version, but the free version is still very functional.



FlickMoment Gallery is a low-key popular gallery application that seems to hit all of the right buttons. The design is clean and features Material Design which makes things easier. You can also use the app to play giant slideshows featuring all of your photos and videos and then export that slideshow as a 720p mp4 video file. Other features includes a favorites tag, automatic organization via a feature called Moments, and more. It’s free to use with no in-app purchases, which makes it a great option if you’re on a budget.



Focus Picture Gallery is one of the more beautifully done gallery apps on the list. It has quite a few good features, including an app lock function that will allow you to password protect your gallery from prying eyes. It also has a light and dark theme, a comprehensive tag system, additional security settings, and you can even change the icon if you want to. The app gives you most of its features for free or you can pay up for the full version. There is also an optional $1.13/month subscription for those who wanted to further support development, but it’s entirely optional. You do get a fun little badge if you do.



FOTO Gallery is an up-and-coming gallery app with a simple design and some powerful functionality. It boasts the ability to organize thousands of your photos quickly using its sorting feature. You can also individually tag photos, customize albums, and it has Chromecast support. You can also hide private albums. It also boasts a no-ads experience, even on the free version which we liked a lot. It’s free to download and you can pick up the pro version for $4.99 via in-app purchases.



Gallery KK started out as an ersatz version of the gallery on Android KitKat but eventually evolved to be a much, much better gallery application. It’s claim to fame is simplicity and speed which it has in spades. It also comes with a photo tagger, a basic photo editor, the ability to trim videos (and mute them), and it plays animates GIFs. If you want to go even further back from KitKat, this developer also made Gallery ICS which is okay if you want something basic.



Gallery Vault does almost exactly what the name says it does. It creates a private vault for your photos to keep them away from prying eyes. With it, you can hide photos, videos, and any other type of file that this app supports. You can also hide the icon so no one knows how to access it but you, get alerts if someone breaks in, and it supports some fingerprint-enabled devices (Samsung devices only for now). It’s a good option if you want some privacy and you can try out the free version before you buy it.



There are few places where fingers of the Google hegemony don’t reach and this isn’t one of them. The Google Photos app is a cloud storage app where you can upload as many photos and videos as you want as long as you don’t mind Google uploading it in their version of high quality. However, the app is also capable of seeing your device folders to view any stuff that you haven’t uploaded. This is a great app that most people use anyway, but its secondary functionality means that having another gallery app is essentially redundant. If you use Google Photos, you might as well use it as your gallery app too.



Photo Gallery HD and editor is, in fact, a gallery application with a photo editor attached to it. Despite its name, this application is actually pretty lightweight and simple. You can do the basic stuff like move photos, delete stuff, set wallpapers, set favorites, and share stuff. The editor lets you do the basics like crop, rotate, flip, and apply filters or even doodle if you want to. It sounds like there isn’t anything that makes this one special and that’s kind of true, but it’s a delightful choice for those who don’t need anything ridiculous on their gallery app. It loads images quickly and that’s good enough for many people.



Piktures is an app that goes against the grain on a lot of things. The design is gorgeous, even if it’s not Material Design and it comes with a decent set of features. You can sort by various things, such as location and you can hide albums if you don’t want people to see them. It’s optimized for larger screens which makes this great for tablets or larger phones. It also has gesture-based controls which are delightful to use once you get used to them. It’s a solid option all around.



