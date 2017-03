The era of using actual land line telephones have all but come to an end. Between easily accessible Internet and cheaper smartphones, it’s easy to cut that cord for good. You’ll still need to find a data connection like a carrier plan or WiFi, but otherwise every app on this list lets you make free calls. Here are the best free calls apps for Android!

Facebook Messenger Price: Free Facebook apps are generally pretty average. They're clunky, slow, and eat up quite a bit of battery. However, virtually everybody uses Facebook. That makes it a pretty decent option. Facebook Messenger is Facebook's standalone messaging app. It features free messaging, free calls, and free video chats. The app even has some games to play. The only thing you'll need is to be friends on Facebook with somebody and you're good to go, although in some cases even that's not necessary. It's a good app to try because it's easier to convince people to use Facebook than it is to switch to something different.

Google Duo Price: Free Google Duo is a video chatting app. It's also one of the easier free calls apps to use. You simply download it, open it, put in your phone number, and you can start making free video calls. The only downside is that the other person will also have to be using Google Duo. However, the good news is that Google Duo is free and multi-platform. That means it works on iOS and Android at least. It only does video calls, but they're of good quality and you can make as many of them as you want. It's a good option for those who want something a little more personal.

GrooVeIP Price: Free / $6.99 GrooVeIP is a good app for free calls. It'll give you an actual US phone number that you can actually give to people. The service itself supports both calls and texts. The free part is a little iffy, though. You can earn credits for free. However, you'll have to complete offers and watch ad videos in order to do so. It's a little tedious, but it definitely works. Of course, they have the option to purchase credits as well. The service will give you free credits to use monthly as well. Some have complained about things like voice quality, but free is free.

Hangouts Price: Free Hangouts is Google's current champion in the messaging apps territory. It also comes with a ton of features. You can voice call, video call, and message anyone for free as long as they are also using Hangouts. You can also download the Hangouts Dialer app that lets you call most US and Canada numbers for free without using your cell plan minutes. It's a powerful combination for people that want free calls. The service is free to sign up for. All you need is a Google account.

Skype Price: Free with in-app purchases Skype is one of the most popular free calls apps out there. Its hallmark feature is the ability to be used on mobile phones, computers, tablets, and most other computing devices. You can send text messages, voice calls, and video calls for free to other people who use Skype. You will have to pay for credits to use if you want to call actual phone numbers. However, given that Skype has Facebook and Microsoft account integration, chances are many people you know already use it anyway.

Signal Private Messenger Price: Free Signal Private Messenger is an increasingly popular service that focuses on security. It's open source and it encrypts everything it sends. That includes voice calls, text messages, and everything between. It offers free calls and texts, although other people will have to be using Signal Private Messenger as well. Everything is completely free, at least for now. It's definitely the go-to option for those who want free calls but are also concerned about security.

Slack Price: Free We're reaching a little bit with Slack. However, it does actually make free calls to other people who use Slack. It's an increasingly popular chat service that's aimed at businesses both big and small. You'll be able to create text channels, message people individually, and it comes with integration with a ton of other apps. It's also cross-platform and calls are easy enough to make. They may be a bit fuzzy if you're talking to people on the other side of the world, though. For now, Slack is entirely free to use for virtually everybody.

TextNow Price: Free with in-app purchases TextNow is an app that offers free texting and free calls. You'll get your own dedicated phone number that you can actually give to other people. You can call people in the US and Canada free of charge. However, you'll have to pay in order to call International numbers. That's not great if you live outside of the US, but this is exactly what you're looking for if you do live there. The entire thing is funded by advertising, although you can sign up for a plan to remove those entirely. This is the best app to make free calls right now.

Viber Price: Free with in-app purchases Viber started life as a basic VoIP service. It has since expanded into a full-blown service that offers text chats, voice chats, and even video chats. You can call anyone else who uses Viber free of charge. Like Skype, there's a small fee if you want to call phone numbers for people who don't use Viber. It also comes with a ton of other features. Some of them, like hidden messaging, can be useful. However, many of them are goofy little things like stickers that don't really matter too much.

WhatsApp Price: Free WhatsApp started out as a text-only platform but has slowly evolved to include free calls and free video chats. Like most, you can only use the free calls feature if you're connecting with another person who uses WhatsApp. Since it's one of the most popular chat apps in existence, it shouldn't be too bad to get other people on it. It's huge, its powerful, and it works really well. It also has a variety of other features that help make the experience that much better.

