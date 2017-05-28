

Food delivery is starting to become a really big deal. Companies are popping up all over the world. Their goal is to deliver food from restaurants to your doorstep. However, there seems to be a large gap between the companies that do it well and the ones that don’t. In this roundup, we’ll try to show you the ones you should try first. This industry is relatively new. A lot of these companies are still struggling with things like software, infrastructure, and finding decent drivers. These problems will probably go away over time. However, they’re there for now. Here are the best food delivery apps for Android.

Caviar is a food delivery service from Square. For those who don't know, Square is the company that makes credit card readers that attach to your smartphone. The service offers most of the usual features. You can find restaurants in your area, order food, and have it delivered. There are additional features depending on the city you're in. It's only available in a few dozen cities in the US. We recommend checking out the Play Store listing for the full location list. It's not perfect, but it works most of the time.

DoorDash is one of the more mature food delivery apps. It supports over 300 cities in 32 markets. That's a lot more than many that operate in the United States and Canada. The service also boasts a Yum score on restaurants. It not only factors in the quality of food, but also how well the restaurants work with DoorDash to get your food out in a timely fashion. They have partnered with a lot of popular restaurants as well. It's not perfect, but it's further along the growth path than most food delivery apps.

Deliveroo is among the best food delivery apps for Europe. It supports a variety of countries there, including the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, and several others. Like most, it'll let you order food and then deliver it to you. It boasts a delivery time average of 32 minutes. That's not half bad. The app also looks well designed. It covers a large area, but it doesn't deliver to every single part of every single country it supports. It's not necessarily a bad thing, but something to keep in mind.

Eat24 is one of the more popular food delivery apps. It also has one of the biggest footprints of any food delivery service. It boasts over 1500 cities and 30,000 restaurants. The app also features Yelp integration. Yelp owns Eat24 so that makes sense. Additionally, you'll get Android Wear support, PayPal and Android Pay support, and more. The app doesn't look half bad either. The service has its ups and downs. However, it seems to be a generally positive experience for most.

Foodpanda is another popular food delivery app. It supports 450 cities, 26,000 restaurants, and 24 total countries. Most of its focus is around Eastern Europe, Western Asia, and Northern Africa. The app offers most of the basics. You'll be able to order food for delivery just like normal. It features a live tracking feature to see the location of your food. The app works well enough. It's not the fastest like it claims. At least not always, but more often than not, things go smoothly.

Grubhub is another one of the most popular food delivery apps. It has a footprint of over 1,100 cities across the US. The app itself features a simple search, Android Pay support, PayPal support, a ratings system, and more. You can even pre-order food up to four days in advance. The app will also send you notifications letting you know the status of your order when it changes. It's fairly basic. However, we appreciate that it does the basics very well.

Instacart
Not all food delivery apps bring you fully cooked meals. Instacart actually delivers your groceries. It supports stores like Whole Foods, Petco, and Costco. You simply make your list, they grab everything, and then they deliver it. The app only supports a handful of cities right now. We hope they plan on expanding sooner rather than later. It's also a great way to have uncooked food delivered just in time for dinner so that you can make it yourself.

Postmates is one of the unique food delivery apps. Mostly because it delivers things other than just food. It can take orders to get food from restaurants or you can have them deliver cough syrup if you're stuck in bed. The app also boasts being open 24/7. It supports about three or four dozen major US cities right now. It tends to charge a $30 hold when you place some orders and that's not ideal. It's also facing a lot of the same problems that Uber did in its early days. Some drivers are great and others really aren't. Still, it's worth a chance.

UberEATS is the food delivery app made by Uber. It uses its existing infrastructure to deliver food. It supports dozens of cities around the world, including in the US. The service works basically like all of these other food delivery apps. You place an order and an Uber driver delivers it to you. It works fairly well for the most part. It's about as reliable as any other service on the list. Like most, its problems seem to revolve around bad delivery drivers and communication issues. However, they don't seem to appear too frequently.

Individual restaurant apps
A lot of food companies have their own apps for ordering food. Most chain pizza places like Papa Johns, Domino's, Pizza Hut, and others have apps. Additionally, fast food places like McDonald's and KFC are currently experimenting with their own food delivery apps in various countries. These have advantages over standalone services. There is a physical store you can go to if you need to return food, obtain a refund, or complain. Deliveries that don't show up are rare. It's a tighter, more reliable system for now. The only downside is that most restaurants don't have this.

