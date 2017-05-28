Food delivery is starting to become a really big deal. Companies are popping up all over the world. Their goal is to deliver food from restaurants to your doorstep. However, there seems to be a large gap between the companies that do it well and the ones that don’t. In this roundup, we’ll try to show you the ones you should try first. This industry is relatively new. A lot of these companies are still struggling with things like software, infrastructure, and finding decent drivers. These problems will probably go away over time. However, they’re there for now. Here are the best food delivery apps for Android.
If we missed any great food delivery apps, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest app and game lists!