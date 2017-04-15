This article originally appeared on our partner site Charged.io
You want to fly your drone and you want to incorporate your mobile device into the experience, you’ll need to download some apps, but which should you get? Your drone manufacturer will have an app, but what else can you get your hands on, join us for a rundown some of the best drone apps.
Related reading:
Best drones for sale today
Cheap drones to get you started
Fun drones you can control with your smartphone
Best camera drones
First, some theory. What is it you are hoping to do with your drone? Perhaps you are trying to keep it legal, making sure you can fly in a specific location, there’s an app for that. Maybe you are looking for a logging service to help track your flights, there are tools for that as well, or maybe you just want a weather report.Your needs will differ depending on your drone as well, a camera drone has different needs than a racing drone, for example.
Go ahead and run down the list to get an idea what functions a non-manufacturer app can serve for you. We hope to help you find something new and helpful.
Related reading: Best mapping apps for Android – on Android Authority
Related reading:
Do I need to register my drone with the FAA?
New drone? Things to know before you fly
First time flying? Don’t make these mistakes
More drone fun:
Best racing drones
Best drone for beginners
Best professional and commercial drones
Related reading: Best weather apps for Android – on Android Authority
That’s all for today, we hope you’ve found a new app or two to enhance your flights, or get more out of the captured aerial footage after the fact. This is an early list with plenty of room to grow and mature, just like the drone market, so please hit us up in the comments if you want to discuss any other apps that you think belong here.
What is your favorite drone app to enhance your flying experience?
Looking for a new drone?
Best drones for sale today
Cheap drones to get you started
Best camera drones
Best racing drones
Best drone for beginners
Best professional and commercial drones