

Smartphones are useful for so many things. One of the less typical use cases are for digitizing documents. It’s very helpful for things like scanning forms into PDF format, scanning receipts for taxes, and even scanning a filled out form for email. You are no doubt here because you fit into one of those use cases. Worry not because we can help. Here are the best document scanner apps for Android!

Adobe Scan Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Adobe Scan is one of the newer document scanner apps. It does tick all of the important boxes, though. You can scan in documents and receipts like most. It also includes color presets to make the document more legible if needed. You can access scanned documents on your device as needed. You can send them via email or backup them up to the cloud if you want. Documents conversion to PDF is another feature that should be useful. The feature list isn't long, but it has the important stuff. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

CamScanner Price: Free / $4.99 per month / $49.99 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY CamScanner is among the most popular document scanner apps. It also has a laundry list of features. You can scan apps in. They're exportable to PDF or JPEG. Additionally, you can print using cloud printing or even fax documents for a nominal fee. It also features native cloud support or cloud support for Drive, Dropbox, or Box. There are even collaboration features. You can get most of the basic features for free. Another option is to subscribe to the service for $4.99. That should unlock every feature for those who really need it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Clear Scanner - Free PDF Scans Price: Free / $2.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Clear Scanner is a lightweight option for document scanner apps. It boasts fast processing speeds as well as cloud support for Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Options for converting files include JPEG or PDF depending on whether or you scan an image or a proper document. Some other features include a small app size, organization features, editing options, and more. You can get the app for free or pay the $2.49 for the pro version. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Document Scanner Price: Free / Up to $10.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Document Scanner bills itself as an all-in-one scanning solution. It has most of the basic features like PDF conversion, scanning, OCR support, and others. However, it also includes a QR code scanner and image support. Thus, you can use this to scan practically anything. It even has a feature to turn on a flashlight in a low-light environment. It's definitely one of the more powerful document scanner apps. That's just how these things work. Still, it's a great option for those who need to kill several birds with one stone. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Fast Scanner Price: Free / $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Fast Scanner a solid scanner app. You'll find most of the typical features. That includes PDF and JPEG support, document scanning, and some editing features. It also supports cloud printing. The developer also has a fax sending app that works in case you need to fax documents. The free version seems to limit the number of documents you can scan. The pro version removes this restriction. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Genius Scan Price: Free / Up to $7.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Genius Scan is another of the most popular document scanner apps out there. It supports the key features for document scanning, conversion, and sharing. It also boasts features to improve scanning of things like school notes, whiteboards, and other items that could be useful when digitized. Like Fast Scanner, these developers also have a separate app for faxing if you need to do that. Otherwise, it's a solid free/paid option. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Office Lens Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Office Lens is a document scanner app by Microsoft. It promotes itself as being equally good for school or business use. It scans documents like normal. The app also boasts good quality for things like receipts, whiteboards, sketches, business cards, notes, and more. You can save your scans to Microsoft OneNote for quick reference later. The app also works for Simplified Chinese, English, Spanish, and German. It's free to download and use whether or not you have an Office 365 subscription. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Simple Scan Price: Free / $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Simple Scan is a simple PDF document scanner. Scans save as PDF or JPEG files. You simply scan them in and share them as needed. The app also boasts multiple image processing modes, five levels of contrast for clearer scans, and a password lock on sensitive documents. It's not nearly as bloated as some of the larger offerings. However, it's one of the best document scanner apps for quick scanning and sharing. The pro version goes for $4.99, but many of the features are available for free. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Tiny Scanner Price: Free / $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Tiny Scanner is one of the better document scanner apps. You'll find support for most of the standard features. Like most, documents save in PDF files for future use. The app also features five levels of contrast, a quick search, and support for most of the big cloud storage services. The developers also have a fax app. You can use it to fax documents after making them. It shares a lot of the same features as Simple Scan. Either one should be good enough. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

TurboScan PDF Scanner Price: Free / $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY TurboScan Is a low-key option for document scanner apps. It has all of the basic features. Additionally, it comes with perspective correction and page edge detection for more accurate scans. It boasts a fast processing time and you can save documents to PDF, JPEG, or PNG. It also has multi-page support if you need that. The free version limits you to a three page multi-page scan. However, the paid version removes all restrictions. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

