

College can be an important time in one’s life. You’ll be learning all kinds of new things. Most sites that do lists for college apps will tell you to do obvious things like join Twitter or subscribe to Spotify because of their college discount. However, we think you already know that kind of stuff. Thus, we’re going to take a look at some tools that could help you learn better. Here are the best college apps for Android.

Desmos Graphing Calculator Price: Free Chances are that you already have a graphing calculator for school. On the off chance that you don't, Desmos Graphing Calculator is an excellent alternative. It works like any other graphing calculator. You input your equation and get a graph. It lets you graph as many expressions as you want, saves prior equations for quick recall, and even includes a scientific calculator. It should be good enough for most collegiate math courses. It's also completely free and that's good for a student on a budget. It's definitely one of the best college apps out there.

Flashcards App Price: Free / $2.49 Flashcards App is exactly what the name infers. It lets you create flashcards. This is an essential study tool. Especially for memorizing complex words and phrases, studying a second language, and other types of study. The free version of the app lets you download or create 50 flashcards. You'll have to pay the $2.49 to create the rest. The interface is simple and that makes it easy to use. It's a bit newer, but the developer has been fairly active. There are good options here and it's one of the better college apps.

Google Drive Price: Free / $1.99-$99.99 per month The Google Drive suite is a powerful collection of college apps. You get cloud storage with Google Drive. Then there is a complete office suite with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Finally, you can take text, voice, or photo notes with Google Keep. It's all tied up to your single Google account. It has a full set of collaborative tools and that's very helpful for group projects. It also supports Microsoft Office documents. You get 15GB for free. You can then pay $1.99 per month for 100GB, $9.99 per month for 1TB, or $99.99 per month for 10TB. Most should be able to make due with 15GB, though.

Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder Price: Free / $3.49 Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder is about as good as it gets in voice recording. It works for things liker recording lectures or you can use it to record voice notes. It records to MP3 format. That means it's usable on virtually any piece of tech you own. It also comes with a widget for quick recording, support for Dropbox, and you can record in 320kbps (high quality MP3). It even works with external microphones if you have one. The free version records ten minute clips and the paid version removes this restriction. It's one of the must-try college apps.

LectureNotes Price: Free / $3.49 LectureNotes has been one of the great college apps for a long time. It includes a note taking interface that you can actually draw on. You can attach images from your phone's camera, record lectures in audio or video format (requires the LectureRecordings and LectureVideos plugins), and even re-arrange notebook pages for easier organization. You can even export your notes to Evernote, OneNote, or PDF. It's powerful and there is a lot that you can do. We recommend giving the free trial a shot. You can decide whether or not to fork out the $3.49 for the full version later.

Microsoft Office 365 Education Price: Free Microsoft gives students a lot of college apps to play with for free. One of them is a full-on subscription to Microsoft Office 365. All you need to do is enter a valid school email address and you'll get Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, OneNote, and more. The service features collaboration so you can work on projects with your fellow students. It should work for everybody that has a school-specific email address and is at least 13 years old. Worst case scenario, Google Drive is still free for everybody.

RealCalc Price: Free / $3.49 RealCalc is another one of those college apps that have been around forever. It's a standalone scientific calculator. It supports DEG, RAD, and GRAD. Additionally, it has a 12-digit display, 32-digit extended precision, and can do all kinds of calculations. It's not much to look at, but the functionality is through the roof. Between this and the Desmos Graphing Calculator above, these should be the only two calculators you need to make it through most of college. The free version has about half of the overall features while the paid version gives you everything.

Scribd Price: Free / $8.99 per month Scribd is a potentially valuable resource for students. It offers up a large collection of audiobooks, ebooks, and articles from prominent news sources. Additionally, there are a countless number of academic dissertations, scientific studies, government reports, and more. That makes it an excellent resource for information. It also includes offline reading and syncing across devices. To get all the perks, you'll have to pay $8.99 per month. However, for that price, you get three books and one audiobook per month. You'll also have unlimited access to all the academic stuff, reports, and studies. It's worth trying.

SoloLearn Price: Free Those going into software development have a ton of college apps available to them. Perhaps the best is from a developer called SoloLearn. They have a variety of free apps that help you learn the basics of virtually any computer language you can think of. They have web stuff like HTML and CSS, popular languages like C++ and Java, and even stuff like Python, SQL, PHP, and many others. This is a great set of apps to augment your education and broaden your programming horizons.

Wunderlist Price: Free / $4.99 per month Wunderlist is probably the best to-do list app on Google Play. With it, you can add tasks to remind yourself to do stuff. That can include turning in homework, reminding yourself to study at the library on a specific day, or even what days you have class. The app supports recurring tasks. That means you can set a reminder that your class is at 8:30PM and then set it to remind you every Monday. It takes a bit to set up, but you'll be able to see your schedule, things that need done, and even your grocery list all at the touch of a button. The best part is that most of the important features are free.

