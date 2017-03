Augmented reality has been around for a long time. However, it didn’t make a splash as a gaming platform until Pokemon Go in 2016. It’s still young as a gaming platform. However, there are some decent augmented reality games. You can sink your teeth into them to see how AR works. Here are the best AR games for Android!

Looking for more apps and games in various realities? Try these! 10 best augmented reality apps and AR apps for Android 15 best VR games for Google Cardboard

Bee Ready Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Bee Ready is a simple augmented reality game. The game engages your camera and then shows you a bunch of bees. You'll have to shoot the bees in order to win. Sometimes balloons appear and shooting them gives you ammo and health. As an added challenge, there are random butterflies that you can't shoot. You lose the game when your health runs out. It's a free game with no in-app purchases. Thus, you shouldn't expect too much. It otherwise works pretty well. It's one of the more basic AR games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Domino World Price: $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Domino World is a game strictly for Project Tango devices. Using the enhanced cameras on Project Tango devices, you can set up dominos on something like a table and then set up fun little things to knock them over. It has features to help make domino courses quickly. That way you can get to the fun more quickly. There are only a couple of devices that can play this one. That's why it doesn't have a ton of reviews from consumers. Still, it's one of the better AR games out there. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Ingress Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Ingress was one of the first really good AR games on Android. It was developed by Niantic. It had a huge buzz when it first came out. The way it works is that you go out into the real world. The game shows you where some portals are. You hack the portals for your team and then build them up so that the other team can't. You'll have two teams to pick from and that's where the challenge comes from. It's entertaining and it'll get you off the couch. It's a good alternative for those who like the idea of Pokemon Go, but don't like Pokemon. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pokemon Go Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Pokemon Go is the biggest mobile game ever. It also turns out to be one of the largest AR games ever. Like Ingress, the basic premise has you going out into the real world. You'll capture Pokemon, hit up Pokestops, and battle Gyms. The game is still very much in development. That means its features are evolving. It had a ton of hype when it first came out. The hype has died down, but the game is still fairly popular among players. It's a good experience and it'll get you off the couch. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

SpecTrek Price: Free / $2.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY SpecTrek is a ghost hunting game. It was essentially Pokemon Go before Pokemon Go existed. You pick a time limit and then you trek out into the world. You then try to find ghosts. It starts out as a fun little navigation game. However, the ultimate goal is for it to be a fitness game. Like others, its primary objective is getting you outside and moving around. It's not quite as fun as Ingress or Pokemon Go, but it's not bad. You can pick up the free version and play it or unlock the full version for $2.49. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Here are some more app lists that you might like! 15 best Android games of 2017 10 best VR apps for Google Cardboard

Temple Treasure Hunt Price: Free / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Temple Treasure Hunt is an interactive board game. Your on the hunt for some treasure and this game uses AR to try to bring that experience to live. Along with AR, it uses location services to further expand the experience. The game has a couple of different roles for players to play to help keep things varied. You can even play with multiple people with multiple devices. It has some bugs and other various issues. However, it's worth a shot at least. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Toyota 86 AR Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Toyota 86 AR is a fun little driving game that's also used as a promotional tool. The way it works is you go on the site listed in the app and print out a marker. The app recognizes the marker and then puts a car down for you to drive. It's a little fun and kind of cool to watch. Other than driving a car around on your floor or coffee table, there really isn't too much here. It's a good way to show people how AR games work more than it is an actual game. At least it's free. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

WOORLD Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY WOORLD is a sandbox game for Project Tango devices. You play by building various things and adding stuff to your room. You can walk around and the game renders everything in real time. As you can expect, it'll hit your battery pretty hard. Otherwise, it's a fun way to turn one of your rooms into something colorful and enjoyable. Again, it's only available for Project Tango devices so that's a drawback. At the very least, it's free to play. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Ghost Snap AR Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Ghost Snap AR is a game where ghosts come hunting for you. The game is played through your camera's viewfinder. The game adds some static for effect and then you have to stay away from the ghosts. It doesn't really matter which way you walk or go because they catch you pretty every time. Still, it's a creepy kind of game that'll make you afraid of your basement all over again. It's a free download and free to play. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Zombies, Run! Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Zombies, Run is a fitness game. It bills itself as an immersive audio adventure game. The way it works is that you go for a walk or a run. As you go, you'll unlock various pieces of the story. The drama involves you in a creative way that helps motivate you to keep going. The game will even work on treadmills in case you don't want to go outside. It's a popular game and it'll help you stay in shape. It's free to download and play. You can pay money for additional content if you so choose. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Here are some more fun games to check out! Thank you for reading! 10 best Android Wear games 15 best Android TV games

If we missed any great AR games for Android, tell us about them in the comment section below!