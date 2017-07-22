

Snapchat is quickly becoming one of the most popular social media platforms. It does really well with the younger generation. In terms of sheer numbers, that’s the generation that most companies want to be a part of. Thus, we’ve seen a lot of companies try to emulate Snapchat to try and cash in on its success. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. You’re likely here because you like the idea of Snapchat. However, for whatever reason, you may not like Snapchat itself. There are some options in this space. We focused on two main featuers. The augmented reality and the expiring messages (in both Story form and individual messages). Here are the best apps like Snapchat.

Here are some more social media apps you might like! 10 best Facebook apps for Android 10 best Twitter apps for Android

Facebook Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Facebook does a lot of things. It being a little like Snapchat is one of them. It has a Stories feature. Facebook Stories works a lot like Snapchat Stories. You post a short video or image. Your friends can then see it for the next 24 hours. You can also share with individuals. It's a little clunky to use. It does have to share space with the rest of Facebook. However, if you like the idea but don't want a new social network, Facebook has you covered. It's one of the easier apps like Snapchat. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Face Swap Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Face Swap is closer to the augmented reality part of Snapchat. It allows you to take a selfie and then transplant your face onto something else. You can do something goofy like make yourself a statue. The app will even match the texture of the statue. It won't show you any weird hot dogs or sling a dog tongue out when you open your mouth. However, it's a fun way to put your face somewhere else. It's not quite as fun, we admit. However, it's still one of the better apps like Snapchat. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Allo Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Allo is Google's latest messaging service. It's actually good for those looking for apps like Snapchat. It has an incognito mode that keeps chats private. It also features self-destructing messages similar to Snapchat. The text messaging part of the app is far more polished. Overall, it works more like WhatsApp but with a couple of Snapchat features. It doesn't have any of the camera or augmented reality features, though. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Instagram Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Instagram is about as close to Snapchat that you can get without it actually being Snapchat. It's a camera-first social network. It lets you send images to individuals that expire. You can even upload video and photo to your Instagram Story that will auto-delete after 24 hours. It has the added bonus of live video support. It works a lot like Facebook's Stories. However, it feels better integrated into Instagram than it does into Facebook. This is one of the better apps like Snapchat and the one we'd recommend you try first. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Skype Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Skype is quickly joining the ranks of apps like Snapchat. A recent feature (as of 2017) called Highlights is essentially just like Snapchat Stories. You upload whatever you're doing and it disappears after seven days. Behind that is the same Skype that everyone knows about. You can do video calls, text chats, voice chats, and pretty much whatever else you want to do. Microsoft has hit a few snags with the latest round of Skype updates. However, they are working on improving these new features and new UI. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some final app lists to check out! 10 best news apps for Android 10 best Reddit apps for Android

If we missed any great apps like Snapchat, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!