

Instagram is one of the most popular social media networks on the planet. It’s the de facto place for people to share pictures of almost everything. Some people really like the idea, but not the app itself. Thankfully, at this point, there are plenty of alternatives. We focused mostly on the ability to share photos publicly to a large audience. Here are the best apps like Instagram!

Facebook Price: Free Facebook and Instagram share a lot of the same features. You can share images, add filters, and more. You can even add Stories that expire after 24 hours. The stories feature allows you to use both video and photo content. Both allow you to go live. However, Facebook has an edge in popularity, proliferation, and it has its own messenger service. Facebook owns both companies also. Thus, the similarities are understandable. Facebook is definitely among the best apps like Instagram.

Flickr Price: Free Flickr was one of the original apps like Instagram. It's a bit of a hybrid service. You can use it to store photos like cloud storage. People also have the option to share their photos to the public. The public can then interact with them. It's not as vibrant as Instagram is. You can't do stories or post live video. Hashtags don't have the same power they do on Instagram. They do let you upload photos in full resolution, though. So that's a plus.

Google+ Price: Free Google+ is a social network in flux. However, it's an excellent place to post photos. It allows you to micromanage your sharing. You can create collections for various topics and post photos there. You can also follow people and collections that post the kind of stuff you like. It doesn't have the kinds of features that Instagram has, though. There is no Stories, no live video option, and hashtags are pointless there. Still, it's easy to use. Plus, it has integration with Google Photos and that's an unlimited cloud storage app for photographs.

Imgur Price: Free Imgur is a lot like Flickr, but more popular. You can upload an unlimited number of photos. Photos are shareable to the Imgur community or on other websites. Some sites, like Reddit, even prefer Imgur links. The app itself allows you to upload your stuff. You can also browse stuff that other people have uploaded. It's a great place to find random stuff. People post memes, photos, wallpapers, funny content, and all kinds of other stuff. Much like Flickr, the feature set isn't quite as robust as Instagram. Still, it's one of the better apps like Instagram.

Instagram Price: Free Adding Instagram to this list is a weak pick. We know. However, it does have a lot in common with other apps like Instagram. You can post photos, do live video, post stories that delete after 24 hours, and more. That was a little tongue-in-cheek. We apologize. Those looking at this list are looking for good Instagram alternatives. However, Instagram's experience is difficult to emulate. Those who only have a few superficial problems with Instagram may end up just staying here.

Pinterest Price: Free Pinterest is another weaker option when it comes to apps like Instagram. However, it fits the mold in a lot of ways. You can upload pictures of a variety of things and talk more about it. It's not a social media service in the traditional sense. However, it's a good spot for things like food, fashion, and similar interests. There is a strong photo element. Aside from that, they're two different experiences. We said it was a weak pick and we weren't kidding. It's still good, though.

Snapchat Price: Free Snapchat is one of Instagram's main competitors. It makes sense that it's on a list like this. It's a camera-first app that lets you message people with photo and video. You can also post stories that last for 24 hours. It also has augmented reality features and filters. You can't post anything permanently there like on Instagram. It lets you create your own emoji, though. It's definitely among the best apps like Instagram.

Mastodon Price: Free Mastodon is a newer social network. . That means you can make individual servers based on your interests. There are servers for things like photography, tech, and all kids of other stuff. It's a basic social site for now. You can't do a lot of the same stuff as you can on other networks. There aren't a ton of people there yet, either. It does have a lot of interesting people. The premise and idea is fresh and different as well.

Twitter (and Periscope) Price: Free Twitter and Periscope are two apps that can be like Instagram. They feature live video, a feed of ever-updating stuff, and you can post photos there. Twitter is one of only a few social networks left that still use hashtags. Of course, many Instagram users also have Twitter profiles anyway and post between the two. Really, we're not treading new ground here. You know what Twitter and Periscope are and what they bring to the table.

Tumblr Price: Free Tumblr is probably the best place to go if you don't like Instagram. It lets you do image, video, or text posts. Those posts can be searched via hashtag. It's heavy on sharing. It can't do the Stories feature or live content. However, it does the rest of it good enough. You can even make your own GIFs there. It also has that old MySpace feel of being able to customize virtually everything about your profile page.

