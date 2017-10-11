Looking for a new app or game for your Android device? If so, you’ll be happy to hear that there are a number of them on sale right now over on the Play Store. You’ll find the most interesting ones from different categories including action, productivity, photography, and more below.
Games
Guns’n’Glory WW2 Premium – $0.10, was $2.99
Agent A: A puzzle in disguise – $0.99, was $2.99
Chameleon Run – $0.99, was $1.99
- The Firm – Free, was $0.99
Daregon : Isometric Puzzles – Free, was $0.99
1943 Deadly Desert Premium – $0.99, was $2.99
Table Top Racing Premium – $0.99, was $2.99
Bridge Constructor Medieval – $0.99, was $1.99
Bridge Constructor Playground – $0.99, was $1.99
Bridge Constructor Stunts – $0.99, was $1.99
Battleship Lonewolf – Space TD – $0.99, was $2.49
- F1 2016 – $1.99, was $6.49
Farming Simulator 16 – $2.99, was $4.99
Minesweeper Pro – Free, was $0.99
Paper Duels – Free, was $0.99
Apps
Meteogram Pro Weather and Tide Charts – Free, was $1.49
Auto Wallpaper Changer (CLARO Pro) – Free, was $0.99
Battery Widget Reborn 2017 – $1.99, was $4.99
Vibration Meter PRO – Free, was $3.99
Baby Sleep Unlock – $0.99, was $1.99
PowerAudio Pro Music Player – Free, was $0.99
Volume Booster Pro – $0.99, was $1.49
ProCapture – $0.99, was $3.99
Keep in mind that these discounts are valid for a limited time only. So if you’re thinking of getting any of the apps or games listed above, we suggest you do so sooner rather than later.
Which ones do you find most interesting? Let us know in the comments.