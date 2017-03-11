

One of the more difficult tasks when moving from iOS to Android is finding a replacement for the ubiquitous FaceTime. What makes it tough is that FaceTime is a solid video chatting application and everyone on iOS uses the service. There are a ton of video chatting apps on Android but only a few of them can compete with FaceTime in the video chat space. Here is our list of the best alternatives to FaceTime on Android.

Facebook Messenger is probably the easiest alternative to FaceTime on Android. Tons of people use Facebook and that includes most of the people you know (probably). That means that you can do video calls with people without having to talk many people into using a brand new service. The app itself is functional even if it is bloated and annoying. It also works cross-platform so your iOS, Android, and computer toting friends can join the fun. We wish Facebook would work on making the app a little less horrible, but its popularity works in its favor in this case.

Glide Price: Free

First on our list is an application called Glide. This one is a bit different from most video apps. This is technically a video messaging service where you record video messages and send them to people. The person you're messaging can watch you record the message live but this isn't so much of a live video chatting app as it is a video messaging app with some live chatting features. It's not a live video chatting app, but it fills the void of FaceTime on Android if you just want to send videos to friends. At the very least, it's free.

Google Duo Price: Free

Google Duo is essentially FaceTime on Android. It's a simple live video chat service. By simple, we mean that it's all this app does. You open it, it ties to your phone number, and then you can get to calling people. Whoever you're calling will need to be using Duo as well. The best part of this app is that it's cross-platform. That means your iPhone friends can get on board as well. It has a few nifty features, such as Knock Knock which lets you see callers before you pick up their video chat call. It's easy, free, multi-platform, and it works really well.

Google Hangouts Price: Free

Google Hangouts is Google's most powerful chat app. For now, anyway. With the release of Google Allo and Duo, Hangouts is slowly being dismembered and re-established as a business app. However, it still does chat and video chat exceptionally well. It uses your Google account to create your account. That means all you need is an email address to find friends. The video chat can have multiple people join at once. This one is also multi-platform and you can chat with people on computers (via the web), iOS, and Android. It works fairly well.

JusTalk Price: Free with in-app purchases

JusTalk is a surprisingly good video chatting service. It boasts decent quality video on every kind of connection except for 2G. It also gives you the option of doing things like doodling on the screen while you chat, image sharing, and there is even theming. There is also boasts cross-platform support so you can get your iOS friends in on it too. Don't let the price fool you. This app is free to use. The in-app purchases are for things like themes and other customization features. They are totally optional. It's a great alternative to FaceTime on Android.

Skype Price: Free

Everybody knows about Skype. It's a heavy hitter in computer video chatting and it's also on mobile devices. On top of cross-platform support, Skype is renown for its stability, popularity, and its many features. You can also text and voice call your Skype contacts entirely free with an option to buy minutes to call actual phone numbers. You can video with up to ten people if you want to. The only downside is that the official app is a little buggy. It always has been. However, it does work well enough to be a positive experience most of the time. It's a perfectly acceptable alternative to FaceTime on Android.

Tango Price: Free with in-app purchases

Tango is one of the oldest video chat apps on the Android platform and has had a lot of time to improve and expand over the years. It's a full-fledged chat application that features text chats, free video calls, and free voice calls. It has pivoted over the years to a more social platform. There are discover features and various other features to meet new people as well as video call the ones you know. It has in-app purchases, but they're for in-app customizations and are totally optional. The platform is otherwise entirely free to use.

Viber Price: Price

Viber is another application that's been around for a long, long time. It initially started out as a calling app but has since graduated to a messaging client and a place where you can make free video calls. The app boasts over 600 million users worldwide. That's pretty impressive. There is also a social feature that lets you check the latest happenings in the world. It even has Android Wear support. Like others, the in-app purchases are mainly for things like stickers and it's all optional. It's a solid and underrated alternative to FaceTime on Android.

WhatsApp Price: Free

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services out there. It's an entirely free service that allows you to text chat, voice call, and video call your friends. It's cross-platform with virtually everything so it doesn't really matter what your friends have. Additionally, you can send all kinds of stuff. The chats are encrypted which is a positive thing for the security conscious. It's a bit of an obvious choice, but that doesn't mean it's not one of the best alternatives to FaceTime on Android.

Zangi Messenger Price: Free with in-app purchases

Last and certainly not least on our list is Zangi. This is a relatively newer and lesser known option so it may not have as many users as many of these other options. It boasts the ability to have video calls over low-data networks including 2G and Edge which is a boon for people stuck in areas with weaker signals. The whole app is built around the lower end phone market. That's good news if you rock something that's not a flagship. It has some decent security features, a text chat, and personalization options like stickers. It's a pretty decent alternative to FaceTime on Android.

