Google is continuing the trend of moving more and more apps and services out of the core OS and into the Play Store. We’ve seen it happen with things like the Dialer, Google Keyboard (now Gboard), Google Assistant and more. Now, the Pixel and Nexus battery app is headed there too. The app, named Device Health Services, is now showing up in the Play Store with owners with phones as old as the Nexus 5 seeing the update.

The app’s description in the Play Store points out that Device Health Services predicts how long your phone’s battery will last based on your usage. The only feature listed is “Personalized battery usage estimates”. After updating, you probably won’t notice much of anything. It looks like all of the updates are under the hood with no visual changes at all.

Not the most exciting update in the world. But, it is another service that Google can now update independently of the operating system. That’s a win for everyone involved. And hey, maybe we’ll see some improvements soon like customizable battery icons and widgets.

If you click on the link below only to be told this isn’t available in your country, you’re not alone. As far as we can tell, users that do not own a Pixel or Nexus device are getting the error regardless of region.