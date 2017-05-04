I was often made fun of for using an LG G Flex. One of the many jokes was that its curved body made it look like a banana. My friends would mock me and act like they are calling someone using actual fruits. Now it’s time for me to get back at them with the actual Banana Phone.

Interested? This banana-shaped device is available on Indiegogo and can be had for as low as $40. That is a very low price for a phone, right? That’s because this isn’t exactly a phone. The Banana Phone essentially works as a Bluetooth communicator. It connects to your phone wirelessly and doesn’t work as a standalone device.

It really doesn’t do much, but it is a fun novelty. In fact, it only has 3 buttons: volume up, volume down and home. It can receive calls, as well as make them (using a voice assistant). Battery life is estimated at 10 hours of talk time, making it a handy gadget for those who would rather not pull out their phones to make a call… and prefer to do so with fruits.

Interested? I know I am! These start shipping this coming September, if the goal is met. The team has collected about a third of its funding goal and the campaign has a month left to go.

Check out the Banana Phone