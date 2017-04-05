Android O houses a new function which could automatically switch Wi-Fi on when you’re near a saved connection. This was identified by Android Police, and though the feature isn’t currently active (it’s grayed out in the settings), it seems to be pretty clear what it will do.

The option is found in the Wi-Fi preferences menu under “turn Wi-Fi back on,” and it’s believed that enabling this will mean your Wi-Fi becomes activated, if it was previously deactivated, when the device arrives in the vicinity of a saved Wi-Fi source.

See also: Google’s official Android O Developer Preview video walks us through its features

This would be a handy feature for people who turn off their Wi-Fi when they’re out and about, for example, and don’t want their system to be constantly refresh Wi-Fi networks in the background unnecessarily (something which could also impact battery life to some degree). It’s possible, likely even, that this feature will be activated in a subsequent developer preview.

If you want to check out our roundup of everything new in Android O, hit the link, and go here for more articles from our Diving into Android O series.