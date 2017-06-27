Assassin’s Creed games are intense, with fun parkour stunts, deep storylines, stealthy assassinations, and brutal battles. It is true these serious elements are what keeps the users coming back, but that doesn’t mean there is no room for experimentation. Ubisoft has just announced they are teaming up with Behaviour Interactive to bring Assassin’s Creed Rebellion to Android and iOS.

How is this mobile game different? For starters, the art has been completely rehashed. Animations have turned from realistic to more cartoon-like, making characters look like chibi versions of themselves. The game style is also completely different, taking the strategy RPG approach.

Goals include building your own assassin brotherhood, managing a fortress, and going on missions against the Templars. One can choose from over 40 assassins, among which there are familiar ones like Ezio, Aguilar, Claudia, Machiavelli, and others.

But we know what you Assassin’s Creed fans are saying: how can you put all these players in the same place and time, if many didn’t have that genetic memory? Apparently there is a new version of the Animus which can merge memories of multiple assassins. This time Ubisoft takes you back to Spain’s inquisition times, so things should get pretty interesting.

Because this is an RPG, you will obviously have to work your levels and stats up. Finding the right combination of characters for each mission is crucial, and you can improve them by crafting new equipment and weapons at the headquarters. By the way, your fortress can be expanded as you level up your brotherhood. New rooms for training and crafting can be created.

Sounds like fun, right? It’s a refreshing spin-off for Assassin’s Creed fans who want something a bit more casual. And the best news is that it will be free-to-play, so you might as well give it a go! Those interested will have to wait for a bit, as the game is still under development. Ubisoft does recommend iOS 8 or Android 4.1 and above, as well as 2+ GB of RAM.