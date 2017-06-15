The latest in Gameloft‘s “Asphalt” racing series has launched today on Android. Asphalt Street Storm Racing, as they name suggests, sees you take part in street races across some of the world’s “most glamorous” cities, earning cash and upgrading your vehicles as you go.

You’ll find yourself racing through storms, blizzards, and scorching heat in the French studio’s take on drag racing. The game features licensed vehicles from “old-school muscle cars” to “high-powered supercars,” which can be customized with different paint jobs, decals, superchargers, nitro systems and more.

Players are able to place bets on races too, giving them a chance to win in-game money as well as “pink slips” (the vehicles you race against). This is something also available in online multiplayer — which will definitely raise the stakes of a race.

It’s another free-to-play title with in-app purchases like Gameloft’s previous Asphalt games, and it looks very similar, but the drag racing theme could take the gameplay in an interesting new direction. There aren’t many well-known developers who’ve tried to make drag racing work — probably due to the difficulties in offering meaningful gameplay choices in short, straight races — but it might prove to be a winning formula.

Download Asphalt Street Storm racing free via the link below and give us your thoughts on it in the comments.