Just as LG with its LG X Power 2, Archos has also decided to officially announce its new smartphones ahead of Mobile World Congress. The company has taken the wraps off the 50 Graphite and 55 Graphite. What’s impressive is that both devices sport a dual-camera setup (13 MP + 2 MP) despite the fact that they are quite affordable. Pricing starts at just €130.

Other specs of the newly announced smartphones, however, aren’t that impressive. The 50 Graphite has a 5.0-inch 720p display and is powered by the MediaTek MT6737 chipset. It has 1 GB of RAM and comes with 16 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded for an additional 128 GB via a microSD card. There’s also a 5 MP secondary camera on the front for all you selfie lovers out there.

See also: The Archos 101 Saphir tablet should be both cheap and rugged

It sports an aluminum body, supports dual-SIM capabilities, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. A 2,400 mAh battery is responsible for keeping the lights on, while the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that unlocks the device in 0.3 seconds will make sure your data is safe.

If you’re looking for something a bit bigger, the 55 Graphite might be more up your alley. It features a 5.5-inch HD screen and has 2 GB of RAM. Because of its size, it also comes with a larger 3,000 mAh battery. All other specs of the device are identical to those found on its smaller brother.

It is worth mentioning that the company said the exact specifications might vary by country. These will be specified once the smartphones, which will also be on display at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, are launched in June this year.