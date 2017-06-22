SMS and texting have come a long way in recent years. It wasn’t long ago that you had to pick up your phone in order to send a text or SMS to your friends. Now you have the option to do so from your PC. There isn’t a large selection of apps that can do this, but the ones available are actually pretty good. Here are the best apps to send text and SMS from your PC instead of your phone.
Send text or SMS from your PC using your email
Believe it or not, you can actually send texts through your email client. It’s a huge bother to set up, but it actually works pretty well once you do. Text messages go through an SMS gateway. This gateway is essentially an email address that forwards your text to the relevant device based on its number. Let’s do an example for US Cellular in the United States:
- US Cellular’s SMS gateway is number@email.uscc.net.
- Your friend’s number is 614-867-5309.
- Thus, you’d send an email to 6148675309@email.uscc.net.
With this method, you can send text and SMS from your PC using your email client without any additional apps. You can do this in many countries as well. The only caveat is that the MMS gateway may be different from the SMS gateway so you’ll want to limit your messages to 160 characters or risk it not going through. Of course, you could always just find the MMS gateway and send it that way. Additionally, some carriers, such as T-Mobile, require you to use the country code along with the phone number. You can find a list of most SMS and MMS gateways by clicking here. You can also see what carrier any given phone number has by using this nifty online tool. This is also an amazing way to send a quick text if you happen to lose your phone entirely.
