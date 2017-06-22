

SMS and texting have come a long way in recent years. It wasn’t long ago that you had to pick up your phone in order to send a text or SMS to your friends. Now you have the option to do so from your PC. There isn’t a large selection of apps that can do this, but the ones available are actually pretty good. Here are the best apps to send text and SMS from your PC instead of your phone.

AirDroid Price: Free / $1.99 per month / $19.99 per year / $38.99 per two years AirDroid is a popular name in the texting from PC space. You'll be able to send texts and SMS from your PC fairly easily. It's also quick to set up. It also has a host of other features including file transfers, backup and sync, contact management, and even the ability to record screenshots from your PC. It's a powerful app that can do some awesome things. The premium version is a subscription model with a fairly reasonable price tag. With it, you'll be able to send larger files, transfer entire folders, transfer an unlimited number of files, and more.

Cortana Price: Free Microsoft did some great stuff with Cortana in 2016 and early 2017. One of those things is the ability to send text from your PC. You'll have to set it up properly on both your PC and the Cortana app. That can take some work and it'll take a while. However, it actually works pretty well. You can actually use your voice with Cortana on Windows 10 to send texts to people from your Android phone. As you may have guessed, this only works on Windows 10 PCs. There is no way to make this one work on Mac or Linux. It's also totally free.

Join Price: Free trial / $4.99 Join is one of the newer options to send text and SMS from your PC. It uses the typical style where you install the app on your phone and then you install the extension on your browser. You'll then be able to do stuff in your browser instead of your phone. On top of sending texts and SMS, the app can also show you notifications, share your clipboard between devices, access Tasker and Google Assistant, send files, take screenshots, set your wallpaper, and even share your location. It's also one of the few that has a pay-once price after the 30-day free trial.

MightyText Price: Free / $6.99 per month / $59.99 per year MightyText is a popular option for a lot of people. It offers the basics, including the ability to view notifications, send texts, send MMS, and even some fun stuff like low battery alerts. The free version of the app lets you send 250 texts per month. The pro version is a $6.99/month subscription service that removes the text limit, lets you see live notifications, and gives you a few other features. It's not the cheapest option. However, it's fairly stable. It's one of the better send text from PC options.

mysms Price: Free / $9.99 per year mysms is not as well known as some of its competitors. It's still one of the better methods to send text and SMS from your PC. Its claim to fame is that you don't need a browser extension to make it work. It has native apps for iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows, iPad, Mac OS, and there is a Chrome extension if you want it. The basic app lets you send and receive text messages from your PC. The pro version gives you a bunch of other features as well. The subscription cost is much cheaper than most of its competitors. That makes it the cheapest non-free option available on the list.

Pulse SMS Price: Free / $10.99 / $0.99 per month / $5.99 per year Pulse SMS is one of the newer apps that can send text from your PC. It works as a free standalone SMS app. You can then turn it into a multi-device SMS app with its browser extensions or its web messenger. You can do all of the basic stuff. That includes responding to text and MMS messages. It also allows you to blacklist numbers, schedule messages, archive conversations, and it even has dual-SIM support. The app is free to use and the service is free to try. You can pay $10.99 for a lifetime license or a monthly subscription based on your needs.

Pushbullet Price: Free / $4.99 per month / $39.99 per year Pushbullet caught some fire for being among the first of these services to charge money. Now that everyone does it, it's a little difficult to stay mad at them now. Pushbullet is still among the best apps to send text and SMS from your PC. It uses the typical browser extension method along with installing the app on your phone. On top of sending texts, you can send files, see notifications, and a bunch of other things. You can use the service for free. Doing so will limit you to 100 texts per month. Upgrading to the pro subscription will remove all restrictions.

Text Free Price: Free with in-app purchases TextFree is something a little different. It's a web app (accessible from any browser) that lets you send free text messages to anybody. The catch is that you can't do it from your own phone number. The service gives you a random phone number that you can use to text people. Sending text and SMS messages from the app is free, but you will have to pay for minutes if you want to call someone using the service. It's a neat way to send free text messages. That is, as long as you don't mind doing it from a different number.

TextNow Price: Free with in-app purchases TextNow is a lot like Text Free. It's a web app that lets you send text messages. Unfortunately, like Text Free, the service gives you a random number in order to do so. That means you can't use yours. It's definitely a good idea for those who have limited texts or don't care about what number it comes from. There are in-app purchases, but they're for phone minutes when calling out. You can send unlimited texts to the US and Canada with this. There are a bunch of services like this, such as Yappa, but this app worked a little better for us.

Manufacturer or carrier apps Price: Free (usually) There are a variety of OEM and carrier apps that can text from PC. For instance, Samsung's SideSync mirrors your phone to your PC screen. You can then text that way. These apps directly connect to your carrier (like Verizon Messages) or to your phone (like Samsung SideSync). However, they can provide an easy, free way to do stuff like this. Technically, we could've added Cortana to this portion of the list. There aren't a ton of apps like these.

Send text or SMS from your PC using your email

Believe it or not, you can actually send texts through your email client. It’s a huge bother to set up, but it actually works pretty well once you do. Text messages go through an SMS gateway. This gateway is essentially an email address that forwards your text to the relevant device based on its number. Let’s do an example for US Cellular in the United States:

US Cellular’s SMS gateway is number@email.uscc.net .

. Your friend’s number is 614-867-5309 .

. Thus, you’d send an email to 6148675309@email.uscc.net.

With this method, you can send text and SMS from your PC using your email client without any additional apps. You can do this in many countries as well. The only caveat is that the MMS gateway may be different from the SMS gateway so you’ll want to limit your messages to 160 characters or risk it not going through. Of course, you could always just find the MMS gateway and send it that way. Additionally, some carriers, such as T-Mobile, require you to use the country code along with the phone number. You can find a list of most SMS and MMS gateways by clicking here. You can also see what carrier any given phone number has by using this nifty online tool. This is also an amazing way to send a quick text if you happen to lose your phone entirely.

