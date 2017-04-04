Shutterstock

Several months after the Apple Music app for Android ditched its beta tag, it’s getting another big update. This time, the user interface is getting a redesign which makes it look more like the version that’s running on iOS 10 for the iPhone and iPad.

What does this mean for Android Apple Music users? Well, it means the app’s various sections should be easier to navigate. That includes For You, a section devoted to recommending new music and playlists based on your previous favorites. You can access your own music faster with the improved Library section. You can also check out the lyrics to each song that’s played in the app’s music player, because the words you may think are in your favorite tune might not always be correct.

While having a refreshed user interface is certainly welcome, we do have to wonder what Apple’s level of commitment is to offering timely updates to its Music app for Android going forward. It took several months for the new UI to make its way from iOS to Android, and we suspect those sort of updates will continue for the foreseeable future.’Keep in mind that full access to Apple Music does require a paid subscription at $9.99 a month. Apple plans to add access to original TV shows in the near future for Music subscribers, including Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps.