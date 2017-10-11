Apple’s AirPods are among the most popular truly wireless headphones in the world right now. As Bluetooth devices, they’re compatible with Android and iPhones alike, but if you use them Apple’s smartphones, you’ll also benefit from integration with the Siri digital assistant.

For all the Android users out there feeling left out, there’s a recent Play Store app that allows you to use the in-ear headphones with Google’s own digital assistant.

AirPodsForGA allows you to use the same double tap gesture on the AirPods that would normally launch Siri on iOS to instead launch Google Assistant, meaning you to schedule a reminder and or ask for a restaurant recommendation without removing your phone from your pocket.

Not only is AirPodsForGA intended to save you the trouble of unlocking your phone and physically interacting with it, but it may not actually work if you do so; the app suggests that the gesture can fail if you’re currently using the device. Further, there seem to be some compatibility issues with certain devices, judging by comments and reviews.

Still, the app has only been available for a short time and may be improved in the future. You can download it free at the link below, and if you want to take a closer look at the AirPods, visit the Apple Store here.