If you’re a fan of free and discounted goods (who isn’t!), you’ve come to the right place. Today, we’re bringing you a bunch of Play Store sales on apps and games, including a price drop on popular sports title Table Tennis Touch, the ad-free version of Shazam, Shazam Encore, and the mysterious and intriguing text-based game A Dark Room.
Check out those great titles and more at Google Play via the links below.
Free
- Zenge — free (was $0.99)
- A Dark Room — free (was $0.99)
- Etaria | Survival Adventure — free (was $0.99)
- 13 Days of Life — free (was $0.99)
- Klocki — free (was $0.99)
- Cell 13 — free (was $0.99)
- Spaceship Rotation — free (was $0.99)
- Ghosts of Memories — free (was $0.99)
Reduced
- Games
- Okay Golf — $1.99 (33% off)
- Cyberlords – Arcology — $0.99 (was $1.99)
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite — $0.99 (was $3.99)
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite — $1.99 (was $4.99)
- Table Tennis Touch —$0.99 (was $3.49)
- Apps
- Tiles — $0.99 (was $1.99)
- Shazam Encore — $2.90 (was $5.59)
