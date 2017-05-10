Any.Do is one of the most popular to-do list apps around, mostly known for its simplicity and sleek design. Today it gets even better with an update that brings forth three significant improvements. Let’s dig right in and go through all the details.

Any.Do is great for organizing your tasks, but it has never been outstanding with dates. A true calendar experience required leaving the application and accessing a separate one. No longer will you have to fumble through apps, as the version 4.0 update introduces “a beautiful calendar”.

It can be viewed in daily, weekly and monthly modes. Syncing between other calendars within your phone is also possible. The team goes on to mention a new feature called “One on One”, which aids in looking for mutually available meeting slots.

That’s far from all the update brings. Next up, we have Any.Do Assistant. Any.Do is not looking to compete with Google Assistant, Siri, or Cortana. Their AI system looks to help complete tasks for you, instead, which seems like a tricky feat. How can a digital assistant do things for you?

This service will use artificial intelligence and human work to offer ways to complete tasks. It can suggest gifts for holidays, house cleaning services, grocery shopping, laundry spots, and more. Just do keep in mind they will take a 5-15% fee for the service. They have to make money somehow, right? Especially if they will be paying people to take care of part of this stuff.

The last big change has to do with Any.Do’s sync services. Thanks to its real-time syncing, now all your devices will update changes at a much faster pace.

Interested? Go get the update straight from the Google Play Store and hit the comments to let us know what you think of these improvements.