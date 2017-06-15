Looking to save some dough on a new wall charger, car charger, or USB cable? Anker’s got you covered. As part of the latest Amazon Gold Box Deal, a number of different Anker products are on sale for today only. Some of these products are up to 80% off right now, so you might want to hurry before the sale ends!

First up we have Anker’s Quick Charge 3.0 car charger (pictured above), which sports two USB ports for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Normally available for $60, you can get it right now for just $18.89. Not bad!

We only have access to so many wall outlets in our homes. If you need to use yours sparingly, you’re going to want to check out one of Anker’s Quick Charge 3.0 wall chargers. Both of these wall chargers listed below have two USB ports each, which will definitely come in handy if you own more than one mobile device. The best part? They’re on sale for less than $20.

While phone manufacturers have definitely been moving towards the USB Type-C standard over the past year or so, there are still quite a few smartphones out there with Micro USB ports (any Galaxy S7 owners out there?). Anker is currently selling a five pack of Micro USB cables, with assorted lengths, for just $9.69.

In addition, you can also grab a 6-foot Lightning cable for just over $8, if you happen to know anyone with an iPhone.

Remember – these deals are only good for today, so you’ll want to jump on these sooner rather than later.