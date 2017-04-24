The Angry Birds franchise may not be as mega-popular as it was a few years ago, but it is still one of the biggest series in mobile gaming. Today, there’s word that the series will launch a new spin-off, Angry Birds Islands, and it will be all about building things rather than destroying them, unlike most of the older games in the franchise.

See also: Best Android tablet games

Yes, instead of you flinging your birds to destroy structures made by pigs, Angry Birds Islands is all about gathering resources like ore, fish, wood, mana, and others so you can build structures up. You can also send out birds to actually rescue pigs that were once your enemies, so they can help build up your island. The game’s description also hints at multiplayer features, such as competing or collaborating with friends, and the trading of items.

The game has soft launched in just two markets for now, Japan and Taiwan, according to Droid Gamers. If you live in one of those countries, you can go ahead and download the free-to-play game right now from the Google Play Store. The rest of us will have to wait until sometime later, as soon as developer NHN 629 and Angry Birds franchise owner Rovio will likely keep testing the game in those locations before launching it worldwide.