If you caught all the exciting Android Wear 2.0 news yesterday but don’t already own a smartwatch on the Wear 2.0 update list (and aren’t feeling inclined to drop several hundred on a new watch just to experience it), you’re in luck. For just $123 you can now pick up the Fossil Q Founder smartwatch which is on the Wear 2.0 update list.

The Fossil Q Founder isn’t a brand new smartwatch with fancy LTE and GPS like the LG Watch Sport, but it is a very good looking wearable with the standard specs sheet: 4 GB of storage, 512 MB of RAM, 1.5-inch display (unfortunately with a flat tyre), IP67, 400 mAh battery and the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset (at least, the 2100 is listed on Fossil’s site, but last year’s Fossil Q Founder had the Intel Atom Z34XX).

It comes with various strap options (the metal link bracelet will only up the price to $131, so why not go for it). You’ll simply need to enter the code MORELUV on Fossil’s site when you hit the checkout to get the additional discount to prices mentioned here. Android Wear will start rolling out in mid-February, so you might even have Wear 2.0 by the time the watch arrives at your door.