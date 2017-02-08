Yes, yes, I know: Android fragmentation, grumble, grumble. It’s almost six months after Android Nougat first appeared on the Pixels, and the latest version of Android is only present on 1.2 percent of active devices. But the monthly Android dashboard from Google, currently showing data collected over the week preceding February 6, is about to see a big bump in Nougat numbers.

The reason is simple: this month we’ll be seeing the vast majority of Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices getting the final Nougat update. While the rollout began a couple of weeks ago in some parts, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Nougat percentage ramp up by at least another percent or two in March. And it’s not only Samsung either, as several other OEMs also have Nougat update plans this month.

Even since last month, Nougat saw a significant 0.5 percent increase, which may not seem like much but it’s still almost half of the Nougat total. Lollipop remains the most popular Android OS version, sitting on 32.9 percent of devices, with Marshmallow not far behind on 30.7 percent. KitKat is next with 21.9 percent and Jelly Bean is holding on for dear life at 11.3 percent.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on our Nougat update tracker, you’ll know LG got Nougat out first, taking just 78 days to hit the mark (albeit to South Korean G5 – the US followed suit 12 days later). Samsung took a painfully slow 143 days to get Android 7.0 out to its first devices, even with a lengthy beta program.

With Android smartphone hardware now largely great across the board, expecting more from software updates should be next on our list of demands as consumers. Whether that’s through pressuring carriers and OEMs to release updates faster or by Google miraculously inventing a new way to update underlying parts of the Android system independently of manufacturer and carrier additions. As always where updates are concerned: let your wallet do the talking.

What version of Android are you running? When do you expect to get Nougat?