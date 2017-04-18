Android Pay is rolling out support for PayPal purchases in-store, in-app, and online. Google announced the “strategic collaboration” between itself and PayPal earlier today via its blog, stating that those in the US would soon be able to connect their PayPal account to Android Pay from within either app.

Though Google has supported PayPal payments for a number of years in the Google Play Store as a payment option, this would be the first time it has been supported in Android Pay. Google says you can expect to the new addition to arrive “within the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, Android Pay has also rolled out to another 18 banks, bringing the grand total up to more than 600. These include:

Barksdale Federal Credit Union Bank of Stockton Boundary Waters Bank Citizens Bank of the South Country Bank for Savings Countryside Bank First Green Bank First State Bank of the Florida Keys Florence Savings Bank Indiana University Credit Union Greenfield Cooperative Bank J.S.C. Federal Credit Union Maquoketa State Bank McFarland State Bank O Bee Credit Union Security State Bank Of Hibbing The Conway National Bank The Infirmary Federal Credit Union

Android Pay continues to expand at a decent clip, in the US — but there are still going to be those disappointed that the service still hasn’t arrived in their nation yet with support for even major banks.

