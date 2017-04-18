News
by Scott Adam Gordon
Android Pay is rolling out support for PayPal purchases in-store, in-app, and online. Google announced the “strategic collaboration” between itself and PayPal earlier today via its blog, stating that those in the US would soon be able to connect their PayPal account to Android Pay from within either app.

Though Google has supported PayPal payments for a number of years in the Google Play Store as a payment option, this would be the first time it has been supported in Android Pay. Google says you can expect to the new addition to arrive “within the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, Android Pay has also rolled out to another 18 banks, bringing the grand total up to more than 600. These include:

  1. Barksdale Federal Credit Union
  2. Bank of Stockton
  3. Boundary Waters Bank
  4. Citizens Bank of the South
  5. Country Bank for Savings
  6. Countryside Bank
  7. First Green Bank
  8. First State Bank of the Florida Keys
  9. Florence Savings Bank
  10. Indiana University Credit Union
  11. Greenfield Cooperative Bank
  12. J.S.C. Federal Credit Union
  13. Maquoketa State Bank
  14. McFarland State Bank
  15. O Bee Credit Union
  16. Security State Bank Of Hibbing
  17. The Conway National Bank
  18. The Infirmary Federal Credit Union

Android Pay continues to expand at a decent clip, in the US — but there are still going to be those disappointed that the service still hasn’t arrived in their nation yet with support for even major banks.

What are your thoughts on the current state of Android Pay? Let us know in the comments.

Scott Adam Gordon
