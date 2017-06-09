Android O Developer Preview 3 has been released with a few new features on board. One of them is a notification letting you know which background apps are running on your device. Although this is a useful feature to have, the problem is that the notification can get quite annoying as it never goes away. At least for now.

When you tap on it, a list of all the apps that are running in the background will pop up on your screen. You can then select one of these, which will take you to the app’s info page. You’ll then be able to force stop the app and check battery usage, among other things: take a look at what it looks like in the gallery below.

In addition, Android O Developer Preview 3 also features a notification for apps that are overlaying the screen, which you also can’t get rid of.

We hope that this will change when the OS gets officially released. The best case scenario would be that you’ll be able to enable the feature in the settings, or at least get rid of the notification by swiping it away when it appears.