Samsung has already updated the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge to Android 7.0 Nougat in India. We already knew that the Nougat update for the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge is coming soon as well, as the devices with the latest version of Google’s operating system on board passed the Wi-Fi Alliance certification at the end of January. Soon after, the Galaxy S6 Nougat update manual has made its way online and gave us a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming update.

A few days ago, the update started rolling out to the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge in Europe. Now, Android Nougat is also making its way to Indian users of both devices.

See also: Samsung launches Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) in India

The latest version of the OS brings a bunch of new features to the smartphones that will keep you busy and entertained for quite some time. These include the Grace UX, a new gesture-friendly camera interface, a redesigned status bar with stackable notifications, and the Pop-up View mode.

If you own the Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, head into the Settings menu of your device to check if the update is already available. Before you download the update, do make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network to avoid any potential charges from your carrier.