Looking for a new game to play on your Android device? If the answer is yes, we have some great news. Noodlecake Studios is holding a sale on the Google Play Store, offering substantial discounts on a few of its titles. Check out the list below.

You might want to check out the BAFTA award-winning Lumino City, which was released on Android earlier this year. It’s a puzzle adventure game that’s crafted by hand from paper, miniature lights, and motors, among other things.

The point of the game is to find the caretaker of Lumino City who has been kidnapped. You’ll have to explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power it in order to complete your mission.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are many other games from various developers are on sale right now too. We’ve compiled a list of the most interesting ones from different categories, which you can take a closer look at below.