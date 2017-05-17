Google last updated its Android Device Manager app way back in 2015, but today the company started rolling out a new 2.0 version that has some design improvements. More importantly, it also has a new name: Find My Device.

See also: Best find my phone apps

The reason for the name change is pretty obvious: Android Device Manager sounds like it offers you a way to manage your phone, while Find My Device is a much more direct and accurate description of the app. It’s designed to help owners locate any lost or stolen Android smartphone, tablet or Android Wear smartwatch that you own.

The app’s UI has been refreshed as well, showing which devices on your Google account are available to find on top. Otherwise, Find My Device works just like before. If you lose your phone, you can use another one of your devices on your account to find it via Google Maps, and the app can even order the phone to emit a really, really loud sound in case you are near the device itself.

If your phone, tablet or watch is actually stolen, you can also use the Find My Device app to remotely lock it or to erase its content. You can even have it show a message to whomever has the device. Be aware that this update has just gone live, so it may take a few days for the rebranding to reach your phone.