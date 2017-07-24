Imagine you had the know-how to build apps like Uber and Instagram? Surely building other multi-million dollar apps would then only be a matter of having the right idea. The Complete Android Developer Course will show you exactly that.

In the course of building 14 apps -including clones of the two mentioned above- Rob Percival will introduce you to the art of building an app for Android M. Percival is one of the real big-hitters of the coding game; what he doesn’t know about developing apps probably isn’t worth knowing. Over 31 hours of training he will equip you with all the tools to be building your own apps and peddling them on Google Play for profit.

There’s also an introduction to Android Wear, so you know you’re on the forefront of developing. And if nothing else, you’ll know how to make your very own version of Flappy Bird!

