Have you heard of the Android Authority Podcast? It’s two years old and has a few episodes available – this is a milestone we’re very proud of, this is Episode 100! Joshua Vergara leads the show with Joe Hindy, Jonathan Feist, David Imel and Adam Molina adding voice to our longest episode to date. Join us for a regular episode covering the latest news from MWC, Huawei and their perspective that 4GB of RAM is enough, last, Google Assistant is rolling to more devices, do you have it yet?
The last portion of the show is fun and nostalgia, if you missed the first 99 episodes, take a few minutes to hear some of the funny moments, a trip down memory lane of the show through laughs and madness.
Rough Timecodes:
Checkin includes talk about our history, earbuds, MWC, drones and antibiotics.
32:00 – MWC Talk
42:00 – Huawei doesn’t believe in 4+ GB RAM
52:00 – Google Assistant for all
68:00 – CLIP SHOW!
Relevant Links
Android Authority Forums – Podcast discussion
MWC
LG G6
4GB is enough RAM, says Huawei
Google Assistant rolling out to more devices
Recorded March 9th, 2017 Hosted and produced by Joshua Vergara.
“Adam has a child now and David became a senator.”