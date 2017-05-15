When Google launched Android Auto three years ago, the automobile technology solution required the use of a connected Android smartphone. Now Google is looking to incorporate its Android OS directly inside vehicles. Today, the company announced that Audi and Volvo will be among the car makers which will build Android into their future automobiles. Google previously showed off a concept of such a system with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in January during CES 2017.

According to a Google blog post, the Android incorporation into the upcoming Audi and Volvo cars will allow drivers to use features like Google Maps, Google Assistant and more without the need to connect their smartphone. In addition, Android will also help control more specific car functions like the opening of windows or a sunroof, or turning on the air conditioning.

The blog post didn’t offer much in the way of details, but it did show some mockups of how Android will look inside Volvo and Audio cars. TechCrunch adds that Audi will still use HERE’s map services for its cars as a default service (Audi’s parent Volkswagen Group is one of the owners of the HERE map company). However, owners of Audi’s cars will have the option to switch to Google Maps.

More information on Google’s plans for offering Android directly into cars will be revealed on May 17 as part of its 2017 Google I/O developer conference, and previews of Audi’s and Volvo’s Android-based infotainment systems will also be shown at the event as well.