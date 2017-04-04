The Android 7.1.2 update has been released for Nexus and Pixel devices and will roll out over the next few weeks. If you’re one of those people who doesn’t like waiting around for updates, however, you may have already tried to flash one of the available factory images. And you may have run into problems.

One of the current bugs being discussed in the Android issue tracker relates to flashing files using the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) tool that Google provides. The latest version of this, rev.25.0.4 released in March, reportedly crashes when trying to sideload large files. In this instance, it seems that it can’t handle the new Android 7.1.2 factory images that users are trying to flash.

To address this, Android Central reports that you can simply use the ADB rev.25.0.3 version from December, which is said to lack this particular problem. Alternatively, you could sign up to the Android beta program: those who are enrolled on this are usually the first in line to receive the updates when they are released.

Have you hit any problems installing the Android 7.1.2 update? What do you think is the best way to get it? Let us know in the comments.