Towards the end of January, Google officially announced Android 7.1.2 Nougat – an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements and bug fixes. As expected, Android 7.1.2 first started rolling out to a handful of Pixel and Nexus devices as a public beta. Now Google has just started rolling out the second beta version of Android 7.1.2 to eligible devices.

Rolling out as build NPG47I, the new update is now available for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and Nexus Player. As you may recall, the Nexus 6P’s 7.1.2 update was delayed by a few weeks for some reason. Thankfully that’s not the case with this release, though; I received the beta 2 update on my 6P right away.

We’ll be sure to let you know what changes are present in this new update, once we get a chance to dig through it a little bit. For now, if you own one of those devices listed above, you can sign up for the Android Beta Program at this link.

