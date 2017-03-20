If you are one of the few folks who own the Google Pixel C tablet (and if you don’t you might want to consider getting one), you just got some big changes if you downloaded the new beta build of Android 7.1.2 Nougat. Online reports and screenshots have confirmed that the beta build brings, among other things, the Pixel Launcher to the Pixel C for the first time.

The new features were first reported and posted by Android Police readers. The Pixel Launcher, as you might expect, has a slightly different look to accommodate the larger display on the Pixel C, but it still works the same way. Furthermore, future updates to the Pixel Launcher for the tablet should be available to download via the Google Play Store.

The new beta build also brings a redesign of the navigation buttons to the Pixel C that are similar to the ones for the Pixel smartphone. Finally, there’s a very different looking multitasking user interface, as you can see above. At the moment, it appears to be just for the Pixel C, but it’s possible that it will be made available for other Android tablets that will run Android 7.1.2 once it becomes officially available.

As we reported earlier, this beta update has the build number NPG47I and it’s also available for the Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and Nexus Player. You still have time to sign up for the Android Beta Program if you want to get the beta OS releases for these devices.

If you own the Pixel C, what do you think of the new Pixel Launcher, and what is your opinion of the new multitasking UI?