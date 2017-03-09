At the beginning of January, ASUS started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the ZenFone 3. Unfortunately, the company quickly stopped the update because of a few bugs that needed to be fixed. It looks like the issues have now finally been resolved, as ASUS announced that the rollout has resumed for both the ZE520KL and ZE552KL variants of the ZenFone 3.

The update weighs in at around 1.5GB and brings all the features one would expect from Nougat to the devices. Additionally, the company said it removed apps like ASUS Share and PC Suite and separated the “Ringtone & Notifications” volume bar into “Ringtone” and “Notification” volume bars, which obviously makes a lot of sense. The update should reach all users within a week.

If you own either of the two devices, go into your settings menu to check if the update is already available. If it is, make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before you download it in order to avoid potential additional charges from your carrier, and make sure your battery is sufficiently charged — 50 percent should do it.

Have you received the Android 7.0 Nougat update on your device yet? Tell us what you think of it in the comment section below.