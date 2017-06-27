While the Fire phone may not have sparked consumer attention to the degree that Amazon had hoped, the company’s smartphone ambitions certainly haven’t fizzled and, in fact, have begun to flourish thanks to a big change of direction that kicked off back in June of 2016 with the Moto G4 and BLU R1. Instead of building its own phones, Amazon moved towards a new strategy — offering name brand phones for cheaper, in exchange for consumers agreeing to receive lock screen ads.

That’s just the beginning, as Amazon has consistently added new phones to its ad-supported line-up, and now we get five more. Starting today, Amazon is adding the Nokia 6, Moto E4, and three new Alcatel phones to its Prime Exclusive lineup – the Alcatel Idol 5S, Idol A50, and A30 Plus.

Nokia 6

HMD Global announced availability for the Nokia 6 just yesterday, while we got our first look at the phone back in February at MWC.

As a refresher, the Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch 1080p LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, and microSD expansion up to 128 GB. This device also runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, which is quite rare for a budget-friendly Android phone these days.

On July 10, the device will be available ad-free on Amazon for $229, or with lock screen ads for $179.99. It’s compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile networks, and will be available in Black, Silver, and Copper color options.

Moto E4

Right now, you can purchase the Moto E4 – the latest in Motorola’s budget-friendly lineup – on Verizon’s prepaid network for just $69 (a really great deal), but that means you have to be on Verizon’s network. If you’d rather pick up an unlocked model (compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon), it’ll be available on Amazon on June 30 for $129.99 ad-free, or for $99.99 with lock screen ads.

The Moto E4 is powered by the Snapdragon 425 mobile platform, 2 GB of RAM, and comes with 16 GB of storage and microSD expansion up to 128 GB. It also sports a 5.0-inch 720p display and a 2,800 mAh removable battery.

New: Alcatel Idol 5S

Alcatel has just taken the wraps off three new budget-friendly offerings. First up is the Alcatel Idol 5S, which sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, dual 3.6-watt front-facing speakers, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 mobile platform, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage with microSD expansion. It also comes with a 2,620 mAh battery, a 12 MP rear camera, an 8 MP front camera, and Android 7.1 Nougat.

The Idol 5S will be available on Amazon July 10 for the ad-free price of $279.99, or with lock screen ads for just $$199.99.

New: Alcatel Idol A50

Next up is the Alcatel Idol A50 – a more affordable, lower-end device than the 5S. This phone comes with a 5.2-inch 720p display, a 2,800 mAh battery, an unnamed quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM 16 GB of storage, and a microSD card slot. Interestingly, Alcatel is launching the A50 with Android 7.0 Nougat, not Android 7.1.

The Alcatel Idol A50 is coming to Amazon on July 10 ad-free for $149.99, or for just $99.99 with lock screen ads.

New: Alcatel Idol A30 Plus

Last up is the Alcatel Idol A30 Plus, the biggest device in Alcatel’s new budget lineup. This phone comes with a 5.5-inch 720p display, an unnamed quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, and microSD expansion up to 32 GB. It also comes with a 3,000 mAh battery, a 13 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP front camera. Again, this device runs the older Android 7.0 Nougat, not Android 7.1.1.

The A30 Plus is launch on Amazon July 10 for $79.99 with lock screen ads, or for $129.99 without ads.

Interested in any of these devices? Let us know!