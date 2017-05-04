If you bought the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, you will almost certainly want to buy some sort of case for these latest, and expensive, flagship devices. Thankfully, one of the best phone case companies on the market, Spigen, has a bunch of its new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus products on sale right now at Amazon, with some of them getting discounts over 50 percent off their normal prices.

There are a bunch of different cases to choose from. If you want one that will show off your new purchase, you can get the Spigen Liquid Crystal case for just $9.99 (normally $13.99). If you want something that will keep the Galaxy S8 very safe from drops, you should check out the Spigen Tough Armor case for $15.99 (normally $34.99). If you want to get a case that can double as a safe credit card holder, you should check out the Spigen Slim Armor CS, which is priced at $15.99 for the Galaxy S8 and $16.99 for the Galaxy S8 Plus (normally $35.99 and $39.99, respectively).

I have personally used Spigen cases on some of my older Samsung phones and can confirm that they are quality products, and you should consider getting one for your new Galaxy S8 phone. Will you be taking advantage of this sale at Amazon? Let us know in the comments.