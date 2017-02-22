Shutterstock

Thinking of buying something from Amazon? Today is your day! Every customer who places an order of $50 or more can get an $8.62 discount on the purchase.

This may seem like a totally random number. Almost too random, right? Well, it does have a meaning. Amazon has ranked #1 in the Harris Corporate Reputation Poll for the 2nd consecutive year, achieving a record score of 86.27. The poll included the opinion of 23,000 Americans who believed the online retailer was excellent in 6 categories – emotional appeal, workplace environment, products & services, financial performance, vision & leadership and social responsibility.

They have given users a little something as a celebration, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer. This discount does need a coupon code. Just enter the code “BIGTHANKS” during checkout and you will be set.

Of course, there are some limitations. Let’s go through them real quick.

Amazon terms and conditions

Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) 2/22/2017.

Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com.

Offer does not apply to digital content, video games, or Amazon Gift Cards.

Offer does not apply to orders placed through Alexa, Prime Now, Amazon Restaurants, or any mobile application other than the Amazon Shopping App.

Offer limited to one per customer and account.

Offer may not be combined with other offers.

Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.

Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount.

Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted promotional items.

Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.

Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.

If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.

If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.

Go get it, guys!