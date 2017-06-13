Alto’s Odyssey, sequel to the popular snowboarding title Alto’s Adventure, was teased by developer Snowman back in February. The new game looked set to trade the snowy peaks of its predecessor for desert hills, but little was revealed in the original video. Now, we’ve got our hands on a more in-depth look at the upcoming title.

In an interview on the gameslice YouTube channel, Eli Cymet, the Lead Producer on Alto’s Odyssey, showed off the game and some of its new features. As had been hinted, Alto’s Odyssey sees a change of setting for Alto and his friends, and you’ll now be sandboarding, rather than snowboarding, down slopes.

The essential mechanics remain the same, however: you’ll once again be navigating your way downhill while collecting items, and the painterly art style Alto’s Adventure is known for is making a return — but a few new mechanics have been thrown in.

Wall-riding is the big new feature which is going to help you climb higher in the title which is dominated by downward slopes. With this, you can glide across certain walls (which are clearly visible in the background) to cross chasms and get to hard-to-reach areas. In the video, Cymet says that the team wanted to make the game “almost to feel like ballet as you move down the mountain,” but also that the sky isn’t off limits.

There will be new elements and objects within the game too, like the air balloons that hold the bunting lines, and vortex’s that thrust you into the air.

Cymet didn’t comment on the release date of the game other than to say it would arrive “this summer,” which the team had announced previously. Also, somewhat disappointingly, Cymet only talked about the game as an iOS title rather than Android.

With more than 20 million Play Store downloads for Alto’s Adventure, the team will almost certainly be eyeing a release on Google’s platform. Whether that will occur with the iOS launch remains to be seen, though. We’ve reached out to the developers for more info.