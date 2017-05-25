Tired of going through a myriad of email and calendar apps to get your day organized? AOL thinks the latest update to its Alto app could solve that problem.

It’s been almost a year since AOL launched its email app, Alto. Unlike some of the other apps out there, Alto’s primary aim has always been to help you organize multiple email accounts in one place. The multinational mass media company has announced today that the Alto app would be getting a major update, bringing integrated calendars as well as Amazon’s Alexa support.

The calendar integration is similar to what they did with email accounts: as Arlo Rose, General Manager of Alto, explains, “You have personal appointments, business meetings, packages being delivered, emails that need responses, and a flight leaving tonight that you booked months ago. All of this critical information is scattered across multiple personal and business inboxes and calendars, so you’re left hopping around a bunch of apps, trying to piece together your day. Alto puts an end to all of that.”

Simply head on over to Alto’s Dashboard, and you will see actionable cards pop up for not just emails but calendar events.

The latest update lets users access calendars and accounts from Exchange, iCloud, Yahoo, and more through Alexa.

What’s more, if you have an Amazon Alexa device, you can now get your daily briefing, add events, ask questions about your schedule, and more with simple voice commands. The latest update lets users access calendars and accounts from Exchange, iCloud, Yahoo, and more through Alexa, meaning it is “the only Alexa calendar integration that syncs with more than just Google Calendar.”

Here are some of the voice commands available with Alexa right now according to 9to5Google:

“What does my day look like?” or “What’s going on today?” – based on your calendar and email, Alto will return a digest of all your appointments, flights, dinner reservations, packages being delivered and more over the next 24 hours.

“What appointments do I have today?” or “What appointments do I have on Thursday/Next Tuesday/June 5th?”

“When is my next flight?”

“When my package is arriving?”

“Add an event to my calendar”

Do you use the Alto app? Has it been useful in streamlining your email/calendar experience? Let us know in the comments below!