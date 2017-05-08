It looks like Amazon will be the top dog when it comes to voice-controlled speakers this year. According to the research firm eMarketer, Alexa-powered Echo and Echo Dot devices are expected to claim a 70.6 percent share of the US market in 2017.

This puts Amazon way ahead of its biggest rival when it comes to voice-activated speakers. The Google Home device, which more or less offers the same features and is powered by Assistant, will only grab 23.8 percent of the market this year.

The report also claims that the demand for these types of devices is on the rise. It is expected that the number of users in the US will double in 2017 to 35.6 million.

Unfortunately, Amazon doesn’t share the sales numbers of its voice-activated speakers with the public. However, the company did mention that the devices are so popular it actually had problems keeping up with the demand at one point. The online retail giant might generate $10 billion by 2020 from Echo sales and orders placed via Alexa, according to RBC Capital Markets.

It’s worth pointing out that Google’s market share is expected to grow in the future. The brand awareness of the Home speaker is already at 80 percent of Alexa-powered devices, despite the fact that Amazon has been on the market longer.

Do you prefer the Google Home speaker or one of Amazon’s Alexa-powered devices? Let us know by posting a comment down below.