Smartwatches divide opinion, and it’s no surprise why. Some of you might feel reluctant to fork out $300+ on a device which has no more functionality than the phone in your pocket.

But if you’re a bit of a tech-head, they’re a pretty cool gadget to add to your collection. If you’re in the market for a smartwatch and have been eyeing the Ticwatch 2, then we’ve got some good news for you.

The Ticwatch 2 is a breath of fresh air.

Over at Tech Deals there’s currently a price drop on The Ticwatch 2 Active that undercuts Amazon’s current going rate. At the launch price of $200, this nifty gizmo was a great compromise between functionality and affordability. However, at the current discounted rate of $169.99, that tradeoff just got even sweeter.

The Ticwatch 2 has a whole host of features that you would expect of a Smartwatch, such as tracking your steps and heart-rate, getting text notifications, gesture control and GPS tracking.

It also has plenty of storage for songs and can even be used to make and receive calls.

The folks at Ticwatch pride their product not just on functionality, but ease of use as well. Here’s what a few of the reviewers said about it:

‘Mobvoi proves that smartwatches can – and should be – powerful and affordable at the same time’ – CNN

‘Simple, clean design,’ – Engadget ‘The Ticwatch 2 is a breath of fresh air for smartwatches with its sleek design, slick interface, and low price,’ – Digital Trends

At the retail price of $200, the Ticwatch 2 was already seen as an affordable smartwatch. Right now at Tech Deals, there’s a further 15% reduction on the charcoal and snow models, meaning you can pick one up for just $170. That undercuts Amazon’s current rate by nearly 20 bucks.

This offer won’t last forever, so if you’re looking to get an upgrade on your old Casio digital model you’ve had since you were 10, read more about this offer via the button below.

Is this deal not quite right for you? Head over to the AAPICKS HUB for more savings you’re going to love! For notifications of offers and price drops, sign up for our Deal Alerts newsletter.