Microsoft Outlook is getting a big update that brings one of the most requested features to the app. You are now able to add as well as edit contacts in the app. Well, at least on iOS. Microsoft said that the feature isn’t available for Android yet but will be released soon. Unfortunately, a specific time frame as to when that might happen was not revealed.

Adding and editing contacts seems like a very basic feature, and we’re surprised that it wasn’t available for Outlook from the very start. Nevertheless, it is making its way to Android soon and if you’re an Outlook user, it will definitely come in handy.

As you can imagine, creating a new contact in the app is quite simple. All you have to do is tap on the + icon, add the contact’s details, and save. You also have the option of adding a new contact directly from a message or an event just by tapping the name and then selecting “Add Contact”.

The new version of the app also features redesigned contact cards. The most important pieces of information including the email addresses and phone numbers are now highlighted. The contact cards also display recent conversation as well as meetings, so you’ll see everything that’s important in one place.