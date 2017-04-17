A-Audio is a brand that has quickly established itself in the luxury headphone market. They consistently bring solid build and sound quality, but the only drawback to the brand is that they tend to be a bit pricey.

Our sister site Sound Guys reviewed the A-Audio Legacy headphones fairly positively (see above video), but they did knock off some points in the bang-for-buck category, saying that the $300 price tag was a bit much. These headphones were also praised at CES the year of their release and received applause from the audiophile community in general.

8.5/10, Sound Guys

CES Innovation Awards, 2015 Honoree

Since the main complaint about the A-Audio Legacies is the price, then the sale currently going on over at Tech Deals means you’re getting some seriously killer audio without breaking the bank. $300 headphones for $79.99.

A-Audio Legacy Headphones in a glance:

3-Stage Technology allows you to select the best sound for the moment

Chrome-plating, steel construction w/ zinc hinges give the headphones added durability

Closed circumaural ear cups w/ memory foam padding provide comfort & isolated sound

Dual jacks allow you to share music w/ friends

Detachable phone cord w/ remote & mic for connecting to your mobile device

Ready to step up your audio game without making your wallet weep? Click the button below to grab your pair before the offer expires!

