Welcome to the 195th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are your headlines from the last week:
- Google Play is clamping down on incentivized Play Store installs and reviews. Here’s what’s happening. Some developers are giving people incentive to give their app a five star rating. Others are using similar ploys to get people to download the app. The result is a bunch of apps that climb the top charts with huge ratings. The problem is that the climb and the ratings are both shams. Google is cracking down on this by making officially against the rules to do so. It’ll be a while before we see the result of this one, though.
- The Pokemon Company saw a significant rise in profits over the last year. According to a report, the net profit rise is around 2,600%. That’s a whole ton of money. A lot of that success is because of mobile games like Pokemon Go. Additionally, games like Pokemon Sun and Moon were highly successful in their first year. The result is one of the largest jumps in revenue in company history. Good for them!
- Google is going to help publishers prepare for when Chrome comes with native ad blocking. Sites and publishers can then use the time before the launch to adjust their websites accordingly. The new ad blocking feature will block every ad on a page. Even if only one of them is a bad ad. That puts the onus on site developers to keep their sites 100% clean. The launch shouldn’t be too far out.
- Magisk Manager was removed from Google Play. The app allowed root users to do things like play Pokemon Go and use Android Pay. It did so by hiding root. That fooled apps that would otherwise prevent access to root users. As you can imagine, that clashes with the Google Play policies. The developer is going to continue working on the project. However, from now on, you’ll have to get it through third party sites like XDA and others.
- ustwo had a very busy week. First, they announced Monument Valley 2. The geometric puzzle game will return with a mother and daughter premise. It’ll also have even more of the excellent puzzles we loved from the first one. It’s available on iTunes with an Android launch coming soon. The second announcement involves a new app called MoodNote. It’s a mental health app that helps you document your feelings and moods. The goal is to identify trends in your thinking to help you identify potential mental problems. That app will be out on Android soon as well.
For even more Android apps and games news, updates, and releases, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here. There you can find a bunch of stuff that we didn’t have space for here. That includes a big update to Minecraft: Story Mode, Facebook’s Android TV app, and a Star Wars themed version of Knights of Pen and Paper. You can subscribe to the newsletter using the form below if you’d like. You can also check out the Android Authority app for even faster updates!
If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about it in the comments. Thank you for reading and check back next week for more Android apps and games news!